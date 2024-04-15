Mean, Median, Mode: 3 Different Measures of Central Tendency

Mean, median, mode and sometimes range, are all different methods for finding probability distribution in statistics. Range can be a helpful yardstick when calculating data values that are close together, but it can quickly become confusing if there is a wide gap between the smallest value and the largest number.
Therefore, you will likely rely on mean, median, and mode when highlighting central tendency, or measures of center, in statistical data. The mean is the average, medians are the middle points, and mode highlights the most frequently occurring value.
