Mean, Median, Mode: 3 Different Measures of Central Tendency

Is the Median Value the Same As the Middle Value?

Yes, except it is vital to organize your data set before selecting a middle number as an accurate median. For example, in the data set (1, 3, 2, 4, 5, 4, 2), the middle value is 4, but that's not necessarily the median.

To find the median, organize the group in ascending order (ending with the largest value) or descending order (beginning with the largest number); you'll get (1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5) and (5, 4, 4, 3, 2, 2, 1) respectively.

Since the data set contains an odd number of values, it is easy to find the middle number (3) in both examples. This is a much more accurate representation of the median value.

You can find the median of an even number of data points by calculating the mean of both middle values to find the middle point. For example, if the middle numbers are 3 and 4, you will add the two values together and divide them by 2:

3 + 4 = 7

7 / 2 = 3.5

