Understanding Interval Notation in Mathematics

Modern texts increasingly favor clear mathematical definitions to avoid ambiguity, and interval notation provides a fundamental form of mathematical communication in response to this.

People across multiple fields use this form of notation to denote and analyze the range of functions, sequences or series, from the basics of open and closed intervals to the more intricate concepts. Here are some of the areas in which interval notation has a practical use.

1. Calculus

In calculus, interval notation is crucial for defining the domains and ranges of functions. It helps in specifying intervals where functions are continuous or differentiable.

When discussing integration, you can use interval notation to define the limits of integration, indicating the specific region under the curve you're evaluating.

2. Computer Science

You might use interval notation in algorithm design and analysis to describe the range of inputs for which an algorithm is effective or to specify the bounds within which data can vary.

3. Economics

In economic models, you can use interval notation to define ranges of prices, interest rates or other economic variables within which you're observing or expecting certain behaviors or phenomena.

4. Engineering and Physics

In these fields, interval notation helps you specify the range of permissible values for measurements and variables. For example, you might use it to describe the range of temperatures over which a machine operates efficiently or the span of frequencies in signal processing where a filter is effective.

5. Statistics and Probability

You might use interval notation in statistics to define confidence intervals, which are estimates that likely contain a population parameter within a specified range. It also appears in probability to specify ranges of values for random variables.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.