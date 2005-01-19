How Military Robots Work

MATILDA (Mesa Associates' Tactical Integrated Light-Force Deployment Assembly), made by Mesa Robotics, is similar to other small robot designs but has a higher profile due to its triangular tread shape. It weighs 61 lbs (28 kg) with the batteries, can be carried by one or two people and fits in the trunk of a car.

MATILDA has numerous possible configurations. For instance, it can be equipped with a mechanical arm or a variety of cameras and sensors, and it can even tow a small trailer.

The robot has a top speed of 3 feet (1 meter) per second and a single-charge run time of four to six hours. In the event of tread damage, the quick-change tracks can be swapped in about five minutes.

MATILDA Specifications

Platform

Width: 21 inches (53 cm); Height: 12 inches (30 cm); Length: 30 inches (76 cm)

Weight: 61 pounds (28 kg)

Power: Four rechargeable 12-volt DV NiMH battery packs

Run time: four to six hours per charge

Speed: 3 feet per second (1 m/s)

Payload bay dimensions: 13.5x16.5 inches (34.3x41.9 cm)

Payload capacity: 150 lbs (68 kg)

Towing capacity: 475 lbs (215 kg)

RF and fiber-optic control

Briefcase Operator Control Unit

Weight: 25 lbs (11 kg)

Power: 12-volt DC NiMH, 12-volt AC adapter

12.1-inch (30.7-cm) daylight-readable screen

Four control joysticks

Handheld Operator Control Unit

Weight: 23 lbs (10 kg)

Power: 12-volt DC NiMH, 12-volt AC adapter

6.4-inch (16.3-cm) daylight-readable display

Two control joysticks

Track Types

Slick

Multi-purpose

Ice and snow

Mesa Robotics is also developing the lightweight MAUD robot and the low-cost MARV, a treaded robot designed to be expendable.

