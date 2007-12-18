What will the military of the future look like? Get a glimpse of upcoming technologies and how they might be utilized, including combat wear, future space wars and high-tech military robots.
The increasing interest in autonomous weapons around the world is alarming scientists, and there's a growing movement to halt the development of these weapons before the technology has a chance to proliferate.
The sci-fi weapon's destructive power may be closer to reality thanks to a recent test of the General Atomics Blitzer system.
The Air Force currently handles U.S. military activities in space. But some experts argue that the country needs a new, independent Space Corps.
Military researchers created a maglev rocket sled that moves twice as fast as the speediest maglev train — but they're not planning to use it for travel.
To skirt misunderstandings, the two countries recently established a direct 'hotline' to share info about activities in space. What's the precedent for that?
Advances in technology may soon make it possible for weapons to mount attacks without human direction. Meet the scientists who want to prevent this from happening.
Military types are looking to drones to fly the deadly skies.
One U.S. Army leader says robots could account for a significant portion of American fighting forces in the next 20 years or so. Find out how machines are waging war now and how they may change the face of battle in the decades to come.
Technology has changed the way we fight wars. Future conflicts may be resolved with completely different types of weapons than the ones we use today. What can we expect to see in the years to come?
Winning wars sometimes requires innovative new tools, so it seems possible that new technologies are developed in the heat of battle. But is all technology born from conflict?
We may be used to fuel cells in our hybrid cars, but how about on our battlefields? Could this quiet, portable source of power help modern soldiers on covert military ops?
Over the years, the science-fiction genre has amassed an impressive arsenal. Is anything from those fictional armories remotely close to becoming a reality?
The idea of anyone messing with your mind probably makes you nervous. But what if doctors could put that power to good use without drilling a hole through your skull?
When he needs a new state-of-the-art trick up his sleeve, James Bond asks Q. Who do U.S. soldiers go to for cutting-edge equipment?
Laser weapons have been depicted in science fiction for years, but they do exist in real life. How is the military looking to use laser technology?
Capable of firing a round of shots from what appears to be out of nowhere, the no-line-of-sight cannon (NLOS-C) can put the kibosh on enemy movement.
The military uses virtual reality for most everything -- from learning to fly a jet fighter to putting out a fire onboard a ship. Learn about how virtual reality military applications help with training and safety enhancement, and serve as a tool to analyze military maneuvers and battlefield positions.
The U.S. Army's Future Combat Systems (FCS) initiative is a massive overhaul of military technology intended to prepare the Army for modern warfare. Learn how.
For the battlefield of the future, the U.S. Army is developing an infantry uniform that will provide superhuman strength and much more. Learn how the Future Force Warrior will turn a soldier into an "F-16 on legs."
Soldiers face danger every day -- detecting landmines, deactivating unexploded bombs and scoping out hostile buildings are tasks that don't always require a human presence. That's where military robots come in.
Phasers have been a staple of SciFi for decades, and the "pain beams" being developed by the U.S. military bring us one step closer to that technology. Learn about this new weaponry.
If you're a fan of Iron Man comic books and movies, you probably wish you had a flight-capable suit of armor to battle evildoers. Well, you might just be in luck.
Weapons in space that can knock down missiles have been under development for years and are starting to look realistic. Learn how they will work!