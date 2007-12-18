Future Military Technology

What will the military of the future look like? Get a glimpse of upcoming technologies and how they might be utilized, including combat wear, future space wars and high-tech military robots.

Military / Future Military
 Growing Movement of Scientists Pushes for Ban on Killer Robots

The increasing interest in autonomous weapons around the world is alarming scientists, and there's a growing movement to halt the development of these weapons before the technology has a chance to proliferate.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 19, 2018

Military / Future Military
 Successful Test Puts Military One Step Closer to Electromagnetic Rail Guns

The sci-fi weapon's destructive power may be closer to reality thanks to a recent test of the General Atomics Blitzer system.

By Patrick J. Kiger May 23, 2017

Military / Future Military
 Is It Time for the United States to Establish a Space Force?

The Air Force currently handles U.S. military activities in space. But some experts argue that the country needs a new, independent Space Corps.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 24, 2017

Military / Future Military
 U.S. Air Force Sets Speed Record With Magnetically Levitating Rocket Sled

Military researchers created a maglev rocket sled that moves twice as fast as the speediest maglev train — but they're not planning to use it for travel.

By Patrick J. Kiger May 5, 2016

Military / Future Military
 China and the U.S. Can Avoid a Space War by Making That Hotline Bling

To skirt misunderstandings, the two countries recently established a direct 'hotline' to share info about activities in space. What's the precedent for that?

By Chris Opfer Dec 9, 2015

Military / Future Military
 Autonomous Weapons: Coming to a Future Near You?

Advances in technology may soon make it possible for weapons to mount attacks without human direction. Meet the scientists who want to prevent this from happening.

By Lauren Vogelbaum Oct 19, 2015

Military / Future Military
 Can drones replace fighter jets?

Military types are looking to drones to fly the deadly skies.

By Chris Opfer

Military / Future Military
 Are robots replacing human soldiers?

One U.S. Army leader says robots could account for a significant portion of American fighting forces in the next 20 years or so. Find out how machines are waging war now and how they may change the face of battle in the decades to come.

By Chris Opfer

Military / Future Military
 What do you think war will be like in 2050?

Technology has changed the way we fight wars. Future conflicts may be resolved with completely different types of weapons than the ones we use today. What can we expect to see in the years to come?

By Jonathan Strickland

Military / Future Military
 Do wars drive technological advancement?

Winning wars sometimes requires innovative new tools, so it seems possible that new technologies are developed in the heat of battle. But is all technology born from conflict?

By Jonathan Strickland

Military / Future Military
 What's the military (smart) fuel cell?

We may be used to fuel cells in our hybrid cars, but how about on our battlefields? Could this quiet, portable source of power help modern soldiers on covert military ops?

By Jonathan Atteberry

Military / Future Military
 Top 5 Sci-fi Weapons that Might Actually Happen

Over the years, the science-fiction genre has amassed an impressive arsenal. Is anything from those fictional armories remotely close to becoming a reality?

By Susan L. Nasr

Military / Future Military
 What is ultrasonic mind control?

The idea of anyone messing with your mind probably makes you nervous. But what if doctors could put that power to good use without drilling a hole through your skull?

By Robert Lamb

Military / Future Military
 What does the Army do at the Prototype Integration Facility?

When he needs a new state-of-the-art trick up his sleeve, James Bond asks Q. Who do U.S. soldiers go to for cutting-edge equipment?

By Jonathan Strickland

Military / Future Military
 How Laser Weapons Work

Laser weapons have been depicted in science fiction for years, but they do exist in real life. How is the military looking to use laser technology?

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.

Military / Future Military
 What's an NLOS cannon?

Capable of firing a round of shots from what appears to be out of nowhere, the no-line-of-sight cannon (NLOS-C) can put the kibosh on enemy movement.

By Josh Clark

Military / Future Military
 How Virtual Reality Military Applications Work

The military uses virtual reality for most everything -- from learning to fly a jet fighter to putting out a fire onboard a ship. Learn about how virtual reality military applications help with training and safety enhancement, and serve as a tool to analyze military maneuvers and battlefield positions.

By Jonathan Strickland

Military / Future Military
 How Future Combat Systems Will Work

The U.S. Army's Future Combat Systems (FCS) initiative is a massive overhaul of military technology intended to prepare the Army for modern warfare. Learn how.

By Ed Grabianowski

Military / Future Military
 How the Future Force Warrior Will Work

For the battlefield of the future, the U.S. Army is developing an infantry uniform that will provide superhuman strength and much more. Learn how the Future Force Warrior will turn a soldier into an "F-16 on legs."

By Kevin Bonsor

Military / Future Military
 How Military Robots Work

Soldiers face danger every day -- detecting landmines, deactivating unexploded bombs and scoping out hostile buildings are tasks that don't always require a human presence. That's where military robots come in.

By Ed Grabianowski

Military / Future Military
 How Military Pain Beams Will Work

Phasers have been a staple of SciFi for decades, and the "pain beams" being developed by the U.S. military bring us one step closer to that technology. Learn about this new weaponry.

By Kevin Bonsor

Military / Future Military
 How Exoskeletons Will Work

If you're a fan of Iron Man comic books and movies, you probably wish you had a flight-capable suit of armor to battle evildoers. Well, you might just be in luck.

By Kevin Bonsor & Patrick J. Kiger

Military / Future Military
 How Space Wars Will Work

Weapons in space that can knock down missiles have been under development for years and are starting to look realistic. Learn how they will work!

By Kevin Bonsor