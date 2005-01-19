How Military Robots Work

The military uses several different flying robots, mainly for reconnaissance. Instead of UGVs, these are known as UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), and they are sometimes referred to as drones. UAVs look like model aircraft, and they range in size from small planes that can be held by a person and launched with a good throw, like the FQM-151 Pointer, to full-size airplanes that operate by remote control, like the RQ-4A Global Hawk.

RQ-4A Global Hawk

Global Hawk Specifications

Advertisement

Length: 44 ft 4.75 in (13.53 m)

Wingspan: 116 ft 2.5 in (35.42 m)

Height: 15 ft 2.5 in (4.64 m)

Weight empty: 14,800 lb (6,710 kg)

Weight max: 25,600 lb (11,600 kg)

Speed: 403 mph (648 kph)

Ceiling: 65,000 ft (19,800 m)

Range: 11,730 nautical miles (21,720 km)

Endurance: 36 hours

Propulsion: Rolls-Royce/Allison F137-AD-100 turbofan *Source: Directory of U.S. Military Rockets and Missiles

FQM-151 Pointer

Pointer Specifications