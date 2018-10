How NASA Works

Image courtesy Renee Bouchard/NASA

Dr. Michael Griffin is NASA's Eleventh administrator



The Administrator's Office at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. oversees all aspects of NASA operations (Mission directorates, NASA Centers and Mission Support Offices). It includes the administrator, deputy administrator, associate deputy administrator, associate administrator, assistant associate administrator, chief of staff and deputy chief of staff/White House liaison. The administrator's office has a support staff:

Chief Safety and Mission Assurance Officer - oversees all activities to ensure safety and success and conducts risk assessment and management

The Administrator's Office also receives independent advice and assessment from several NASA Advisory Groups. These groups are standing committees:

Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel - members from academia and private industry advise NASA on safety and hazards within NASA's aerospace program. This panel was formed by Congress to investigate the Apollo 1 fire in 1967.

In the next section, we'll look at NASA's Research Centers.