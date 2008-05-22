Storm Pictures

Thunderstorms are impressive and destructive elements of nature. This collection of images highlights some of the most spectacular features of storms.
Thunderstorm clouds forming.
Dark storm clouds with a bright band at the bottom.
Lightning spreads across a stormy sky.
Lightning crashes at sunset. Lightning isn't the only destructive element of storms.
Lightning is a beautiful, but dangerous element of thunderstorms.
Large hail is a common element of severe thunderstorms.
Tornadoes are some of the most incredibly violent storms on Earth and can strike anywhere. This one hit downtown Miami in 1997.
Another shot of the Miami tornado of 1997. Tornadoes can grow to be massive in size.
An F3 tornado sets down in a field. Tornadoes can come in all shapes and sizes.
Tornado that touched down Aug 20, 2006 between Bennett and Watkin, Colorado. Tornadoes can even form over water.
Two tornadoes form over the sea. Tornadoes can be incredibly destructive.
Many windows are missing from the Westin hotel after a tornado hit downtown Atlanta in 2008.
The Omni Hotel at CNN Center after a tornado touched down in Atlanta.
Hurricanes are capable of producing much more widespread damage than a tornado. Have you ever wondered why hurricanes are given names?
Hurricane Dennis nears landfall. Hurricanes are given names to eliminate confusion when multiple storms form.
Palm trees being blown by a tropical rain storm.
The 120 MPH sustained winds of this hurricane left a wide path of destruction. What is the most dangerous aspect of hurricanes?
Storm surge is often what causes the most deaths and destruction during hurricanes.
Houses lie in rubble 3 weeks after Hurricane Katrina in Bay St Louis or Waveland, Mississippi. Storms can also strike in the winter.
Crushed from the weight of ice from an ice storm, a tree collapses across the road.
The heavy ice pulls down power lines.
Ice storms can cause widespread power outages when trees fall on the power lines.
Weather-monitoring computer equipment during a storm chasing tour in Nebraska
Even from space, dust storms are visible along the Australian coast on Sept. 23, 2009. This image was captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on the Terra satellite owned by NASA.