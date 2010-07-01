Storms

Storms are a meteorological event that can be studied to advance the science of meteorology. The study of storms can potentially save lives as scientists gain a better understanding of their nature. Learn more about storms here.

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Scorching Heat in Pakistan May Have Set a World Record

The mercury soared to over 122 degrees Fahrenheit in Nawkwabash, Pakistan. It could be the highest April temp ever recorded on the planet.

By Mark Mancini May 7, 2018

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Scientists Predict Record-breaking 2018 Hurricane Season

Scientists across the globe attempt to forecast upcoming hurricane seasons in the Atlantic. But how — and are they right?

By John Donovan Apr 16, 2018

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Lightning Deaths in the US Are Way, Way Down

In the mid-20th century, lightning strikes killed hundreds of Americans each year. Now, that number's dropped to only a few dozen. What's changed?

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 20, 2017

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Knowing a Tornado's Strength Could Save More Lives Than Knowing Its Exact Path

Researchers studying tornadoes use a common theory of economics to determine casualty rates.

By John Perritano May 30, 2017

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Death by Hurricane: It's the Water That You Really Have to Watch Out For

As Hurricane Matthew continues its deadly tour of the East Coast, HowStuffWorks Now explore all the ways these mega-storms can take you out.

By John Donovan Oct 7, 2016

Climate & Weather / Storms
 How a Single Lightning Strike Instantly Killed Hundreds of Reindeer

Herd animals stick together, but when there's a lightning storm, there may not be safety in numbers.

By Laurie L. Dove Sep 2, 2016

Climate & Weather / Storms
 How El Nino Works

El Nino is anything but child's play when it comes to affecting the globe's weather — and, in turn, our economies, health and safety.

By Clint Pumphrey

Climate & Weather / Storms
 10 Times It Has Rained Something Other Than Water

Frogs! Fish! Birds! A surprising number of things have rained down from the sky besides water. But how?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Does thunder in the winter mean snow is coming?

Thunder in the winter is a pretty cool phenomenon. It's unexpected, plus some say when you hear it, snow will arrive within seven days. If you hear thunder during the winter, should you get your snow shovel ready?

By Kate Kershner

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Does lightning really never strike the same spot twice?

You've always heard that lightning never strikes the same spot twice. So if that tree stump in the yard was struck during a storm, why not just go sit there during the next storm? You're safe, right? You might want to rethink that.

By Kate Kershner

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Is it dangerous to bathe during a thunderstorm?

There's nothing quite as relaxing as a nice bubble bath at the end of the day. However, take one during a thunderstorm and you may have a shocking experience instead. Read on to find out the connection between water and storms.

By Kate Kershner

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Do rubber tires insulate your car from lightning?

To paraphrase the band Queen, thunder and lightning are very, very frightening. Especially when you're stuck in a car in the middle of nowhere. But can your rubber tires protect you from a lightning strike?

By Kate Kershner

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Are you safe from lightning if you haven't heard thunder for 30 minutes?

Ah, lightning. Nothing like millions of volts of electricity skittering around your neighborhood to get the old heart rate up and send you scrambling for cover. Of course, no one can stay hidden forever, so when's it safe to come out?

By Kate Kershner

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Are you safe from lightning if the storm hasn't hit yet?

In the distance, storm clouds are gathering. The air feels alive — almost electric. Even the animals are getting restless. Yep, no doubt about it: a storm's brewin'. So should you stay and watch the light show, or should you take cover?

By Kate Kershner

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Are you safe from lightning if the skies are clear?

In the days of Ancient Greece, it was easy enough to chalk up a bolt from the blue to Zeus, the great curmudgeon of Mt. Olympus. But while Ancient Greeks probably never felt safe from their grumpy god, today we know a bit more about lightning safety.

By Kate Kershner

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Are you safe from lightning if it's not thundering?

Simon and Garfunkel. Peanut butter and jelly. Thunder and lightning. Some things are just better when they roll in pairs. But while we know that '60s folk singers and classic foodstuffs can also roll solo, what about these stormy BFFs?

By Kate Kershner

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Should you hang up your landline during a thunderstorm?

If you're in a thunderstorm, then your top priority is safety. It might sound like a good idea to call your loved ones and let them know you're okay, but hold the phone a moment. See those lightning bolts outside? They've got other ideas.

By Kate Kershner

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Should you unplug your electronics during a thunderstorm?

It would be nice if our electronic devices doubled as handy, lightning-proof talismans to ward off danger during a thunderstorm. Sadly, that sounds more like sorcery than science. In the meantime, maybe you should just leave them off and unplugged.

By Kate Kershner

Climate & Weather / Storms
 10 Myths About Lightning

There's a thunderstorm brewing with some serious lightning. Fortunately you're safe in your car because of its rubber wheels. Or are you? And let's not get started on your rubber-soled sneakers!

By Chris Opfer

Climate & Weather / Storms
 10 Ways Animals Supposedly Predict the Weather

Next time the cat starts sneezing, should you look for your umbrella or check her out for allergies? There are many superstitions out there about animals and weather prediction. Which ones hold water, and which ones are for the birds?

By Alia Hoyt

Climate & Weather / Storms
 10 Pieces of Disaster Safety Advice You Should Ignore

There are certain steps you should take to protect yourself, your family and your home during a disaster. These are not those steps.

By Clint Pumphrey

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Why are hurricanes with female names deadlier than ones with male names?

The most damaging hurricanes usually have female names. Is this a case of gender bias, or is some other force at work?

By Laurie L. Dove

Climate & Weather / Storms
 How do rescue teams search a flooded city?

When a hurricane or flash flood strikes a city, it can leave residents stranded in their cars, homes or other buildings waiting for rescue. How do rescue teams know where to go first?

By Laurie L. Dove

Climate & Weather / Storms
 10 Ways Technology Can Save People From Storms

A very strong storm doesn't automatically mean death or destruction. You can improve the odds of surviving intact with reinforcements to your home. Plus, scientists are improving their forecast methods. Let's look at high-tech and low-tech storm alerts.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Climate & Weather / Storms
 What’s a nor’easter?

"Nor'easter" is one of those words that makes you think of an old mariner scanning the horizon for a pending storm. What does it really mean -- and why don't we say "northeaster"?

By Laurie L. Dove