The Panzerkampfwagen VI Tiger I was a major departure in Nazi German tank design. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Although the Panzerkampfwagen VI (SdKfz 181) Tiger I was heavily armored and wielded a powerful main gun, its mechanical failures and other drawbacks eventually caused production on this tank to cease. Find specifications for this Nazi German tank below.

Date of service: 1942

Country: Germany

Type: Heavy Tank

Dimensions: Length, 8.25 m (27 ft); width, 3.73 m (12.2 ft); height, 2.85 m (9.3 ft)

Combat weight: 55,000 kg (60.6 tons)

Engine: Maybach HL 230 V-12 gasoline

Armament: One KwK 36 88mm L/56 main gun; two 7.92mm Model 1934 machine guns

Crew: 5

Speed: 38 km/hr (24 mph)

Range: 100 km (62 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.8 m (2.6 ft)

