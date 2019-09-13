Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of These Debunked Conspiracy Theories

Top-level Bush Administrators exchanged emails about the buildings being rigged for demolition … three weeks before the attacks.

Cruise any 9/11 conspiracy forums and you're bound to run into this one – the idea that the towers just collapsed all at once, in a freefall, something that might point to carefully planned explosives. But it only takes one careful viewing from a still camera to see the reality, that the towers, sadly, collapsed in a time of between 15 and 22 seconds.

The buildings just mysteriously fell all at once, in a high-speed freefall.