The Four of Swords: Finding Peace and Rest in Tarot

The Four of Swords is a card in the Tarot deck that represents rest, relaxation, and recuperation. It is often depicted as a knight lying horizontally on a tomb, with one sword beneath him and three swords hanging above him. This card signifies a moment of respite after a period of turmoil and challenges. In this article, we will explore the meaning, interpretation, and symbolism of the Four of Swords in both upright and reversed positions.
The Tarot is a powerful tool for self-reflection, guidance, and personal growth. Each card in the deck carries its own unique symbolism and meaning. The Four of Swords is one of the cards in the Minor Arcana that represents a moment of rest and recuperation. By understanding the significance of this card, we can gain insights into our own lives and make informed decisions.
