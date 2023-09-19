The Ultimate Guide to Yes or No Tarot Readings

The Major Arcana
The Tarot deck consists of 78 cards, divided into two main categories: the Major Arcana and the Minor Arcana. The Major Arcana comprises 22 cards, each representing a significant life theme or archetype. These cards hold profound symbolism and offer profound insights into the human experience.
The Minor Arcana
The Minor Arcana consists of the remaining 56 cards, divided into four suits: Wands, Cups, Swords, and Pentacles. Each suit represents a different element and corresponds to specific areas of life, such as passion (Wands), emotions (Cups), intellect (Swords), and material aspects (Pentacles).
The Court Cards
Within the Minor Arcana, there are 16 Court Cards, representing different personalities and roles in society. These cards can symbolize people or aspects of an individual's personality, offering insights into relationships, interactions, and the influence of others.
