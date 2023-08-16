Unlock the Secrets of Tarot Card Spreads

For those seeking deeper insight and answers to “why” questions, the five-card tarot spread offers a more in-depth analysis of your situation. This spread involves pulling five cards clockwise and interpreting them based on their positions. Each card represents a different aspect related to the question, such as:
- The current situation
- The response
- What is holding you back
- What you can do to change the situation
- The outcome if you make that change
With the added complexity and depth, the five-card spread is ideal for more advanced readers or anyone looking to take a deep dive into their tarot journey. It can provide a more comprehensive understanding of the situation and help you make decisions with greater clarity.
Performing a Five-Card Spread
To conduct a five-card tarot spread, follow these steps:
- Shuffle the deck excitedly while focusing on your question.
- Pull five tarot cards clockwise.
- Lay them out according to their positions.
- As you interpret the cards, consider their positions and meanings in relation to your question.
Remember to take your time and reflect on the reading, as this will help you gain a more profound understanding of the cards and the messages they convey.
Cross and Rectangle Formations
The five-card tarot spread can be arranged in two popular formations: the Cross and the Rectangle. The Cross formation consists of a middle row of three cards showing Past, Present, and Future, with one card placed beneath the row to reveal a core reason for the circumstances as they exist, and another card drawn and placed above the three-card row to show the potential of the situation. In this spread, the major arcana cards can provide deeper insights into the person’s life.
The Rectangle formation arranges the theme card in the middle. Four other cards are placed around it, forming a rectangle. The fourth card can represent various aspects, such as:
- Exciting fears
- Thrilling desires
- Intriguing conflict
- Another person’s fascinating perspective
- A useful tool to use
- An important lesson to be learned.
By understanding the different formations of the five-card tarot spread, including the significance of the fifth card, you can choose the one that best suits your needs and preferences.