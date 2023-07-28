Uncovering Champy, a Beloved Lake Monster

There are claims that French cartographer Samuel de Champlain, the lake's namesake, was the first European to have an encounter with the creature back in the 1600s, but historical records have sparked doubts about his account.

Some believe he was likely describing a garpike shown to him by his Indigenous guides. These garpike, particularly the Longnose gar species, have silver-grey scales and long snouts filled with teeth — similar to some descriptions of ol' Champy.

Is the Longnose gar a needle-nosed fish or a miniature sea monster? You decide.

The initial documented sighting of a sea serpent in Lake Champlain occurred on July 22, 1819, near Port Henry, New York. The Plattsburgh Republican newspaper featured a famous account on Saturday, July 24, 1819, where Captain Crum reported spotting a remarkable black serpentine monster in Bulwagga Bay.

According to Crum, the creature was approximately 187 feet long, had a head resembling a seahorse and reared more than 15 feet out of the water. From 200 yards away, he was able to observe some pretty distinct features. He described the creature as having three teeth, eyes the color of a "peeled onion," a white star on its forehead and a "belt of red" around its neck.