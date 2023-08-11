The Yeti, aka Abominable Snowman: A Classic Cryptid

The Yeti is often depicted as a large and hairy humanoid creature, similar in appearance to an ape or a large, upright bear.

Its physical characteristics can vary slightly across different accounts and artistic representations, but some common features include a robust and muscular build, shaggy fur that helps it blend into its snowy habitat, and a height ranging from around 1.8 to 2.7 meters (6 to 9 feet) tall.

The beast allegedly has a broad forehead, a short and wide nose, and a pronounced brow ridge. Some accounts portray the abominable snow monster as half human, half giant ape. Others depict it as a sort of man-bear-snowman hybrid.

Its arms are said to be long and powerful, often reaching down to its knees. The Yeti's appearance reflects its adaptation to surviving in harsh mountain environments, where its fur would help insulate against the cold and its robust build would aid in navigating rugged terrain.

What Does the Word 'Yeti' Mean?

The word "Yeti" is derived from the Tibetan term "གཡའ་དྲེད་" (pronounced "yeh-teh"), which translates to "rocky bear" or "bear-like" in English.