How Crop Circles Work

How Do Researchers Study Crop Circles?
When researchers come to the scene of a crop circle, they conduct a thorough investigation, including the following methods:
- Talking to possible eyewitnesses and residents living nearby
- Examining the location and the weather where circles have formed
- Examining the affected crops and the surrounding soil with sophisticated techniques such as X-ray diffraction analysis (firing X-rays at a sample to determine its composition materials)
- Taking electromagnetic energy readings inside and near the crop circles
- Analyzing the circle patterns (Some complex patterns are compared with hieroglyphics or other ancient symbols.)
Researchers have been pondering the question of crop circles for several decades, but they still haven't come up with a real answer as to why they exist.
To find out more about crop circles and related topics, check out the links below.
Related Articles
More Great Links
Books
- Crop Circles, by Werner Anderhub and Hans Peter Roth
- Crop Circles Revealed, by Judith Moore and Barbara Lamb
- The Deepening Complexity of Crop Circles, by Eltjo Haselhoff
- The Mystery of Crop Circles, by Chris Oxlade
- Round in Circles, by Jim Schnabel
- Vital Signs, by Andy Thomas and Mike Leigh
Sources
- Anderson, Alun. "Britain's Crop Circles: Reaping by Whirlwind?" Science, Volume 253 (August 30, 1991): pgs. 961-962.
- Beginners Guide, Circlemakers.
- The Crop Circle Connector
- Crop Circles Mystify Russian Farmers, BBC News, June 24, 2000.
- "Crop Circles: Theorems in Wheat Fields," Science News, Volume 150, Number 15 (October 12, 1996): page 239.
- Earth Energies, Alexandria, Virginia: Time-Life Books, 1991.
- Fuller, Paul.Rand in Circles, Circlemakers.
- Harrison, David. The Fellowship of the Rings, The Telegraph, July 25, 2004.
- Nickel, Joe. Circular Reasoning: The 'Mystery' of Crop Circles and Their 'Orbs' of Light, Committee for the Scientific Investigation of Claims of the Paranormal, Special Report.
- Other Facts, BLT Research Team, Inc.
- Oxlade, Chris. The Mystery of Crop Circles, Reed Educational and Professional Publishing: Des Plaines, IL, 1999.
- Randles, Jenny and Peter Hough. The Complete Book of UFOs, New York, NY: Sterling Publishing Co., Inc., 1996.
- UFO: The Continuing Enigma, Pleasantville, New York: Reader's Digest, 1991.