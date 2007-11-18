The T-34 was supplied to USSR client forces around the world. An American GI watches a T-34 burn on the road between Inchon and Seoul in South Korea in 1951. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Though a fairly basic tank, the T-34 Medium Tank featured some important innovations, notably the rounded and sloped armor that offered more protection from attack. Below are specifications for the T-34 Medium Tank.

Date of service: 1941

Advertisement

Country: Union of Soviet Socialist Republics

Type: Fast Tank (Soviet designation)

Dimensions: Length, 7.5 m (24.6 ft); width, 2.9 m (9.5 ft); height, 2.4 m (7.8 ft)

Combat weight: 25,000 kg (27.5 tons)

Engine: V-12 water-cooled diesel

Armament: One main gun, either 76.2mm or 85mm; two 7.62mm DT machine guns

Crew: T-34, 76.2mm: 4; T-34, 85mm: 5

Speed: 50 km/h (31 mph)

Range: 300 km (186 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.8 m (2.6 ft)

To learn more about historical tanks, check out: