T-34 Medium Tank Specifications
Though a fairly basic tank, the T-34 Medium Tank featured some important innovations, notably the rounded and sloped armor that offered more protection from attack. Below are specifications for the T-34 Medium Tank.
Date of service: 1941
Country: Union of Soviet Socialist Republics
Type: Fast Tank (Soviet designation)
Dimensions: Length, 7.5 m (24.6 ft); width, 2.9 m (9.5 ft); height, 2.4 m (7.8 ft)
Combat weight: 25,000 kg (27.5 tons)
Engine: V-12 water-cooled diesel
Armament: One main gun, either 76.2mm or 85mm; two 7.62mm DT machine guns
Crew: T-34, 76.2mm: 4; T-34, 85mm: 5
Speed: 50 km/h (31 mph)
Range: 300 km (186 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.8 m (2.6 ft)
