What Are the 7 Biggest Airports in the World?

" " The massive terminal at Beijing's Daxing International Airport dwarfs its passengers. It is the sixth-largest airport in the world by area. Chen Xiao/VCG via Getty Images

Many air travelers have experienced the less-than-ideal scenario of needing to make a quick transfer to a connecting flight, only to discover that the next gate appears to be in a different county. Perhaps it only feels that far away, but changing planes at a major airport can certainly help a person get their daily steps in. And sometimes those daily steps take the form of frantically running through some of the world's busiest airports, such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International.

The next time you travel by air, you may want to mentally prepare for the airports you'll be using. Some are pleasantly compact, and some are positively sprawling. When you run down the list of the world's largest airports by area, you'll see some familiar names. You may also see a few surprises. That's because an airport's total area does not always correspond with its total passenger traffic. The biggest airport in the world is not necessarily one of the world's busiest airports. The world's busiest airport is still Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International.

The world's largest airports are massive. Think Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport are big? Some major public airport properties easily surpass the total square mileage of large cities, although the size of airport terminals does not always align with the total acreage of the property.

Here are the world's seven largest airports, sorted by total area.