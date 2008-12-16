Top 10 Game-changing Military Technologies

A Cambodian military commander (L) shows his men how to use a GPS before fighting broke out with Thai soldiers on Oct. 15, 2008. Tang Chin Sothy/AFP/ ­Getty Images

­GPS turned the world into a giant, instantly accessible map.

The U.S. Department of Defense built the U.S. version of GPS, Navstar GPS, between 1989 and 1994 [source: Britannica]. It launched 24 main satellites that constantly emit radio waves. Anyone with a receiver that can pick up a few satellites' waves can triangulate his or her position.

GPS became an excellent tool for navigation. A soldier with a receiver could now navigate in the pitch dark or in any foreign place without a map.

The navigation tool also proved helpful for planning strikes. If a soldier who is carrying a GPS receiver meets enemy troops, he or she can record the enemy's position -- down to the longitude, latitude and altitude. By sending those GPS coordinates to fellow soldiers, the individual can alert the commander, the attack plane and 500 other soldiers as to the enemy's location. Being able to immediately blow the enemy's cover changed war.

The Gulf War illustrated the change, says Roland. "Americans feared the Iraqis would have an advantage because they'd be fighting in the desert in their own country. But it turns out the Americans had the advantage because they had GPS receivers. They could navigate at night and in dust storms. They always knew exactly where they were and where the Iraqis were."

GPS has also made air strikes more accurate. Satellites are used to map the targets and guide the bombs and missiles. These strikes minimize collateral damage and civilian casualties. As time goes on, we are discovering more applications and depending more on GPS.

Ultimately, though, the outcome of war depends on more than just advanced technology, but it certainly doesn't hurt your chances on the battlefield.

That ends our tour of military technologies that changed the game, for better or worse.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

10 Scariest Bioweapons

Curiosity Project: 10 Cutting-edge Computer Accessories

Sources

BBC. "The Chariot - the First War Machine." Nov. 16, 2004. (11/27/2008). http://www.bbc.co.uk/radio4/history/making_history/makhist10_prog5c.shtml

Boot, Max. "War Made New: Technology, Warfare, and the Course of History, 1500 to Today." Gotham Books. 2006.

Cotterell, Arthur. "Chariot: from Chariot to Tank, the Astounding Rise and Fall of the World's First War Machine." The Overlook Press. 2004.

Encyclopaedia Britannica. "Tactics." Encyclopaedia Britannica Online. 2008. (11/27/2008) http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/580081/tactics

Encyclopaedia Britannica. "Military Communication." Encyclopaedia Britannica Online. 2008. (11/27/2008) http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/382324/military-communication

Encyclopaedia Britannia. "Space Exploration." Encyclopaedia Britannica Online. 2008. (11/27/2008) http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/557348/space-exploration

Encyclopaedia Britannia. "GPS." Encyclopaedia Britannica Online. 2008. (11/27/2008) http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/235395/GPS

Encyclopaedia Britannica. "World War II." Encyclopaedia Britannica Online. 2008. (11/27/2008) http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/648813/World-War-II

Kinney, Jeremy. "Airplanes: the Life History of a Technology." Greenwood Press. 2006.

Lee, Wayne. Personal communication. 11/19/2008

NASA. "Discoverer 4." August 2008. (11/27/2008) http://nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov/nmc/spacecraftDisplay.do?id=DISC4

­NASA. "Discoverer 14." August 2008. (11/27/2008) http://nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov/nmc/spacecraftDisplay.do?id=1960-010A

Parker, Geoffrey. "The Cambridge History of Warfare." Cambridge University Press. 2005.

Parson, Nels A. "Missiles and the Revolution in Warfare." Harvard University Press. 1962.

Ponting, Clive. "Gunpowder." London: Chatto & Windus. 2005.

Roland, Alex. Personal communication. 11/18/2008.

Roland, Alex. Personal interview. 11/21/2008.

­Van Creveld, Martin. "Technology and War: from 2000 B.C. to the Present." Free Press. 1989.