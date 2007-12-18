Soldiers

Ever wondered what it's like to be a soldier? This section defines the people, technology and science used to equip soldiers. Articles here range from the technology of war and military snipers to gas masks and body armor.

 U.S. Military Hopes To Save Injured Soldiers by Copying Tardigrades

Could a tiny creature called a tardigrade hold the key to slowing biological time, giving soldiers more opportunity to recover from life-threatening injuries?

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 3, 2018

 Why a Draft Would Weaken the U.S. Military

Most experts agree that the all-volunteer military is what makes the U.S. armed forces the best in the world. Would that change if the draft was reinstated?

By John Perritano Jul 20, 2017

 Ghost Tape No. 10: The Haunted Mixtape of the Vietnam War

In one of its more bizarre moments, the U.S. Army created voice tapes of allegedly wandering souls to depress Viet Cong morale.

By Alia Hoyt May 16, 2017

 U.S. Lawmakers Ask Whether It's Time for Women to Register for the Draft

With military combat roles opening to all, should women have the responsibility to register for the draft at 18 like men? A bill aims to catalyze the conversation.

By Laurie L. Dove Feb 19, 2016

 Why are drone pilots leaving the military?

Why the skies aren't exactly so friendly for drone pilots.

By Chris Opfer

 Does the U.S. military have rules about tattoos?

Tattoos and the military seem to go together. Many U.S. soldiers get ink to commemorate their service or fallen comrades. And the tattooed Navy sailor is part of American folklore. But can a tattoo actually prevent you from serving your country?

By Debra Ronca

 How Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Works

Formerly known as "shell shock," research into post-traumatic stress disorder began intensely after Congress requested a study of how Vietnam veterans were readjusting to civilian life in 1983. What have we learned since then about PTSD?

By Josh Clark

 5 Technical Innovations in the War on Terrorism

War often leads to great innovation as opponents strive to outsmart one another, and the war on terror has catalyzed countless technological innovations.

By Stephanie Crawford

 How are conventional and unconventional warfare different?

The U.S. Navy SEALs exemplify unconventional warfare. Find out how conventional and unconventional warfare differ in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

 How War Dogs Work

Was a dog really the first to encounter bin Laden? We may never know, but we do know that man's best friend has been serving in wars for centuries, getting soldiers smokes, sniffing out bombs and patrolling borders. Why do canines make such good soldiers?

By William Harris

 Is war murder?

Wars and murders have much the same result -- by the end, someone will be dead. One is condoned, while the other is punished. Why is that? What makes the two so different from each another?

By Jonathan Strickland

 When and why did we invent war?

People have been fighting with one another longer than humans have recorded their history. Conflicts are unavoidable. But can anyone say for sure when the first war broke out? Why did we invent wars, anyway?

By Jonathan Strickland

 Can high-tech military gadgets improve safety for soldiers and civilians in combat?

The U.S. military spends a lot of time and money developing cutting-edge gadgetry to help keep soldiers and civilians alive in the heat of battle. How are these gizmos changing the art of war?

By Jonathan Strickland

 Top 5 Gadgets on the High-tech Soldier

Soldiers rely on all kinds of high-tech gadgets to help them get their jobs done. Some of them are specially designed for military use, while others are gizmos you might have in your pocket right now.

By Nathan Chandler

 Do gamers make good soldiers?

There are lots of video games about war, and manipulating game controllers can build hand-eye coordination. But does playing video games prepare you for real-life combat?

By Stephanie Crawford

 How are terror alert levels determined?

The U.S. national terror alert level is yellow today. Does that mean you can ignore that suspicious ticking package resting by the bus stop or should you report it to the authorities?

By Robert Lamb

 How The Citadel Works

Once you pass through this school's gates, you leave your civilian clothes and ordinary life behind and join the South Carolina Corps of Cadets. It's a far cry from the adventures of a typical, clueless college freshman. So what's knob life like?

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.

 Top 10 Game-changing Military Technologies

These 10 technologies changed war and the course of history as we know it. Some of these battlefield innovations, like adding grooves to gun barrels, are surprisingly simple. So what else made our list?

By Susan L. Nasr

 Why do I have to join the French Foreign Legion under an assumed name?

Have you always thought of yourself as more of a Jean-Pierre than a Jon? Good news, you can still be that guy, provided you're willing to fight for France for five years.

By William Harris

 How Transparent Aluminum Armor Works

Bullet-resistant glass seems flimsy once you compare it with transparent aluminum armor. Will this new heavy-duty material soon be shielding soldiers and police officers?

By Tom Scheve

 How Game Theory Works

Game theory isn't about people scratching their heads over a never-ending game of Monopoly. Serious theorists, like Henry Kissinger, used it to form war strategies.

By Tom Scheve

 Was there a covert CIA prison system?

After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, members of al-Qaida began to "disappear" from locations around the world. Were they taken to covert CIA prisons?

By Josh Clark

 When is torture legal?

Torture isn't legal under the normal rules of war, but what about in the nontraditional rules of the war on terror? The answer may surprise you.

By Josh Clark

 What are the 10 most prevalent forms of torture and why?

Somewhere in the world, a prisoner likely is enduring torture right now. Human rights organizations have made it their mission to report these crimes against men, women and children. Here are 10 of the most common ways torture is perpetuated in modern society.

By Josh Clark & Jonathan Atteberry

 Is there a torture manual?

While it says it doesn't participate in physical torture, the United States government has a manual of techniques to make prisoners talk. But are they torture?

By Josh Clark