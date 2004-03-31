How Black Hawk Helicopters Work

by Kevin Bonsor
Variations
You can think of the UH-60L as the base version of this model of helicopter. It's much like a car in that it can be upgraded and refitted with different components depending on what you want to use it for. Every branch of service in the U.S. Armed Forces and many foreign militaries use the Black Hawk or one of its many offshoots.


Photo courtesy Department of Defense - Defense Visual Information Center
A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the 33rd Rescue Squadron (RQS) lifts off for a search-and-rescue mission at Korat, AB, Thailand, during a training exercise.

Here is a look at the different variations of helicopter that are derived from the UH-60L.

Variation
Operators
SH-60F Ocean Hawk
U.S. Navy
VH-60 Executive Transport
U.S. Marine Corps
S-70A International Hawk
Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Brunei, Chile, Hong Kong, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Turkey
S-70A FireHawk
Various
EH-60L Advanced Quick Fix
U.S. Army
SH-60B Seahawk
U.S. Navy
MH-60L "Velcro Hawk"
U.S. Army
MH-60K
U.S. Army
HH/MH-60G Pave Hawk
U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard
UH-60Q Medevac
U.S. Army
UH-60L
U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, Army Reserve, U.S. Customs, Medical Service Corps
HH-60H "Warhawk"
U.S. Navy (SEALs)
HH-60J Jayhawk
U.S. Coast Guard
HH-60L Medevac
U.S. Navy Reserve
MH-60S Knight Hawk
U.S. Navy
*MH-60R Strike Hawk
Future: U.S. Navy
*The MH-60R will replace the SH-60B and SH-60F when it goes into production in 2005.

