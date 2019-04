A meteor is the streak of light caused by a piece of space debris burning up in the atmosphere.

Every year in November we are treated to an unusual and fascinating sky show called theĀ­ Leonid meteor shower. If you live in the right place and stand outside at the right time, you can see hundreds or thousands of shooting stars every hour.

In this article, we will take a look at meteorites and shooting stars in general and November's Leonid shower in particular!