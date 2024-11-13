Tallest Building in the U.S. and 13 Other Stunning Skyscrapers

We'll kick things off with a countdown of the tallest buildings in the U.S., starting with the king of the skyline. These are the giants that define their cities and inspire awe.

1. One World Trade Center: 1,776 ft (541.3 m)

" " One World Trade Center. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Towering over Lower Manhattan, this architectural marvel symbolizes resilience and hope. Designed by David Childs of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, it's the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere. The spire? Oh, we'll get to that later.

2. Central Park Tower: 1,550 ft (472.4 m)

" " Central Park Tower. Sergii Figurnyi / Shutterstock

Also known as the Nordstrom Tower, this residential skyscraper on West 57th Street is packed with luxurious condominiums and jaw-dropping views of Central Park.

3. Willis Tower (Sears Tower): 1,451 ft (442.3 m)

" " Willis Tower. Jon Hicks / Getty Images

The pride of Chicago, this masterpiece by architect Bruce Graham reigned as the tallest building in the world for 25 years. Its observation deck, the Skydeck, offers a panoramic view of the city's skyline.

4. 111 West 57th Street (Steinway Tower): 1,428 ft (435.3 m)

" " Steinway Tower. Michael Lee / Getty Images

Known as the skinniest skyscraper in the world, the fourth-tallest building in the country is a slender marvel in NYC. It was designed by SHoP Architects in a feat that combines elegance and engineering.

5. One Vanderbilt: 1,401 ft (427.0 m)

" " One Vanderbilt. Michael Lee / Getty Images

Standing proudly in Midtown Manhattan, this LEED Platinum-certified structure boasts sustainable development features and thrilling observation decks.

6. 432 Park Avenue: 1,396 ft (425.5 m)

" " 432 Park Avenue. Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

Another New York City giant, this tower is a bold example of mixed-use development, designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects.

7. Trump International Hotel and Tower, Chicago: 1,388 ft (423.1 m)

" " Trump International Hotel and Tower. Izzet Keribar / Getty Images

Combining a luxury international hotel with residential space, this building is a major urban development landmark in the Windy City.

8. 30 Hudson Yards: 1,268 ft (386.5 m)

" " Hudson Yards. CarlosDavid / Shutterstock

A recent addition to the New York skyline, this skyscraper includes The Edge, the highest outdoor observation deck in the country.

9. Empire State Building: 1,250 ft (346.3 m)

" " Empire State Building. Alan Schein / Getty Images

An iconic symbol of urban life, this classic beauty in Midtown Manhattan remains one of the most iconic buildings in the country. You can't think of New York City without this classic Art Deco tower coming to mind.

10. Bank of America Tower: 1,200 ft (365.8 m)

" " Bank of America Tower. Tony Shi Photography / Getty Images

With its sharp lines and sustainable design, this structure — also known as One Bryant Park — is a major office space hub in Midtown Manhattan. Just because it serves a utilitarian purpose doesn't mean it can't awe passersby with its remarkable size.

11. Aon Center: 1,136 ft (346.3 m)

" " Aon Center. mmac72 / Getty Images

Wrapping up our list is another Chicago beauty, a stunning skyscraper known for its reflective facade.

12. Comcast Technology Center: 1,121 ft (341.7 m)

" " Comcast Technology Center. Fernando Garcia Esteban / Shutterstock

This 60-floor skyscraper is Pennsylvania's tallest building and the state's only entry on this list of the tallest in the nation.

13. Wilshire Grand Center: 1,100 ft (335.3 m)

" " Wilshire Grand Center. Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock

Counting the 300-foot (91.4-meter) spire, this towering Los Angeles structure is California's tallest building.

14. Salesforce Tower: 1,070 ft (326.1 m)

" " Salesforce Tower. Engel Ching / Shutterstock

As the tallest building in San Francisco, this sleek tower dominates the Bay Area and champions sustainable development.