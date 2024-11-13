Tallest Building in the U.S. and 13 Other Stunning Skyscrapers

When you look at the tallest buildings, you're not just gazing at steel and glass; you're witness to a place's aspirations for greatness. These record-breaking skyscrapers reshape urban space, optimize office space and serve as iconic landmarks.
So, what is the tallest building in the U.S. and what are its closest competitors?
Advertisement
Each towering skyscraper tells a story. From New York's One World Trade Center to Chicago's Willis Tower, these towering feats of engineering tell stories of ambition, innovation and breathtaking views.
Let's take a deep dive into the tallest buildings in the United States, the record-holders in each state and the quirky debate over spires versus antennas.
We'll kick things off with a countdown of the tallest buildings in the U.S., starting with the king of the skyline. These are the giants that define their cities and inspire awe.
1. One World Trade Center: 1,776 ft (541.3 m)
Towering over Lower Manhattan, this architectural marvel symbolizes resilience and hope. Designed by David Childs of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, it's the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere. The spire? Oh, we'll get to that later.
Advertisement
2. Central Park Tower: 1,550 ft (472.4 m)
Also known as the Nordstrom Tower, this residential skyscraper on West 57th Street is packed with luxurious condominiums and jaw-dropping views of Central Park.
3. Willis Tower (Sears Tower): 1,451 ft (442.3 m)
The pride of Chicago, this masterpiece by architect Bruce Graham reigned as the tallest building in the world for 25 years. Its observation deck, the Skydeck, offers a panoramic view of the city's skyline.
4. 111 West 57th Street (Steinway Tower): 1,428 ft (435.3 m)
Known as the skinniest skyscraper in the world, the fourth-tallest building in the country is a slender marvel in NYC. It was designed by SHoP Architects in a feat that combines elegance and engineering.
5. One Vanderbilt: 1,401 ft (427.0 m)
Standing proudly in Midtown Manhattan, this LEED Platinum-certified structure boasts sustainable development features and thrilling observation decks.
6. 432 Park Avenue: 1,396 ft (425.5 m)
Another New York City giant, this tower is a bold example of mixed-use development, designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects.
7. Trump International Hotel and Tower, Chicago: 1,388 ft (423.1 m)
Combining a luxury international hotel with residential space, this building is a major urban development landmark in the Windy City.
8. 30 Hudson Yards: 1,268 ft (386.5 m)
A recent addition to the New York skyline, this skyscraper includes The Edge, the highest outdoor observation deck in the country.
9. Empire State Building: 1,250 ft (346.3 m)
An iconic symbol of urban life, this classic beauty in Midtown Manhattan remains one of the most iconic buildings in the country. You can't think of New York City without this classic Art Deco tower coming to mind.
10. Bank of America Tower: 1,200 ft (365.8 m)
With its sharp lines and sustainable design, this structure — also known as One Bryant Park — is a major office space hub in Midtown Manhattan. Just because it serves a utilitarian purpose doesn't mean it can't awe passersby with its remarkable size.
11. Aon Center: 1,136 ft (346.3 m)
Wrapping up our list is another Chicago beauty, a stunning skyscraper known for its reflective facade.
12. Comcast Technology Center: 1,121 ft (341.7 m)
This 60-floor skyscraper is Pennsylvania's tallest building and the state's only entry on this list of the tallest in the nation.
13. Wilshire Grand Center: 1,100 ft (335.3 m)
Counting the 300-foot (91.4-meter) spire, this towering Los Angeles structure is California's tallest building.
14. Salesforce Tower: 1,070 ft (326.1 m)
As the tallest building in San Francisco, this sleek tower dominates the Bay Area and champions sustainable development.
Advertisement
The Tallest Building in Each State
While the big names in New York, Chicago and San Francisco dominate the nation's tallest, every state has its star. Let's take a cross-country trip to discover the tallest building in each state.
State
Building
Height (ft)
Height (m)
Alabama
RSA Battle House Tower
745
227.1
Alaska
Conoco-Phillips Building
296
90.2
Arizona
Chase Tower
483
147.2
Arkansas
Simmons Tower
546
166.4
California
Wilshire Grand Center
1,100
335.3
Colorado
Republic Plaza
714
217.6
Connecticut
CityPlace I
535
163.1
Delaware
1201 North Market Street
360
109.7
District of Columbia
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
329
100.3
Florida
Panorama Tower
868
264.6
Georgia
Bank of America Plaza
1,023
311.8
Hawaii
The Central Ala Moana
435
132.6
Idaho
Eighth & Main
323
98.5
Illinois
Willis Tower
1,451
442.3
Indiana
Salesforce Tower
701
213.7
Iowa
801 Grand
630
192
Kansas
Epic Center
385
117.3
Kentucky
400 West Market
549
167.9
Louisiana
Hancock Whitney Center
697
212.5
Maine
Saint Joseph's Church
235
71.6
Maryland
100 Light
529
161.2
Massachusetts
John Hancock Tower
790
240.8
Michigan
Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center
727
221.6
Minnesota
IDS Tower
792
241.4
Mississippi
Beau Rivage Casino Hotel
347
105.8
Missouri
One Kansas City Place
624
190.2
Montana
First Interstate Center
272
82.9
Nebraska
First National Bank Tower
634
193.2
Nevada
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
735
224
New Hampshire
City Hall Plaza
275
83.8
New Jersey
99 Hudson
900
274.3
New Mexico
Albuquerque Plaza
351
107
New York
One World Trade Center
1,776
541.3
North Carolina
Bank of America Corporate Center
871
265.5
North Dakota
North Dakota State Capitol
242
73.8
Ohio
Key Tower
947
288.7
Oklahoma
Devon Energy Center
850
259.1
Oregon
Wells Fargo Center
546
166.4
Pennsylvania
Comcast Technology Center
1,121
341.7
Rhode Island
Industrial National Bank Building
428
130.5
South Carolina
Capitol Center
349
106.4
South Dakota
CenturyLink Tower
174
53
Tennessee
AT&T Building
617
188.1
Texas
JPMorgan Chase Tower
1,002
305.4
Utah
Wells Fargo Center
422
128.6
Vermont
Decker Towers
124
37.8
Virginia
The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center
508
154.8
Washington
Columbia Center
933
284.4
West Virginia
West Virginia State Capitol
293
89.3
Wisconsin
U.S. Bank Center
601
183.1
Wyoming
Wyoming Financial Center
148
45.1
Advertisement
The Spire Debate: What Really Counts in a Building's Height?
Here's where things get heated in the world of architecture: Should a spire count as part of a building's official height? The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) says yes, but not everyone agrees.
Take One World Trade Center. Its spire makes up 408 feet (124.3 meters) of its 1,776-foot (541.3-meter) height. Critics argue that a spire is just decorative, unlike antennas, which serve a purpose.
Advertisement
This controversy places Willis Tower (which relies on its massive antenna for extra height) in an interesting spot. Without the spire on One World Trade Center, the Chicago icon would reclaim the title of the tallest in the country.
But spires aren't just about vanity; they're about cultural significance. They enhance a city's skyline, turning tall buildings into timeless symbols. As Adrian Smith, co-designer of the Burj Khalifa, notes, "Height isn't just about function; it's about inspiring the world."
Advertisement
Cite This!
Please copy/paste the following text to properly cite this HowStuffWorks.com article: