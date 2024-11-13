Tallest Building in the U.S. and 13 Other Stunning Skyscrapers

By: Mack Hayden  |  Nov 13, 2024
Eight of the 10 tallest buildings in the United States are in the Big Apple. Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock

When you look at the tallest buildings, you're not just gazing at steel and glass; you're witness to a place's aspirations for greatness. These record-breaking skyscrapers reshape urban space, optimize office space and serve as iconic landmarks.

So, what is the tallest building in the U.S. and what are its closest competitors?

Each towering skyscraper tells a story. From New York's One World Trade Center to Chicago's Willis Tower, these towering feats of engineering tell stories of ambition, innovation and breathtaking views.

Let's take a deep dive into the tallest buildings in the United States, the record-holders in each state and the quirky debate over spires versus antennas.

Contents
  1. 14 Tallest Buildings in the U.S.
  2. The Tallest Building in Each State
  3. The Spire Debate: What Really Counts in a Building's Height?

14 Tallest Buildings in the U.S.

We'll kick things off with a countdown of the tallest buildings in the U.S., starting with the king of the skyline. These are the giants that define their cities and inspire awe.

1. One World Trade Center: 1,776 ft (541.3 m)

One World Trade Center
One World Trade Center.
Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Towering over Lower Manhattan, this architectural marvel symbolizes resilience and hope. Designed by David Childs of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, it's the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere. The spire? Oh, we'll get to that later.

2. Central Park Tower: 1,550 ft (472.4 m)

Central Park Tower
Central Park Tower.
Sergii Figurnyi / Shutterstock

Also known as the Nordstrom Tower, this residential skyscraper on West 57th Street is packed with luxurious condominiums and jaw-dropping views of Central Park.

3. Willis Tower (Sears Tower): 1,451 ft (442.3 m)

Willis Tower
Willis Tower.
Jon Hicks / Getty Images

The pride of Chicago, this masterpiece by architect Bruce Graham reigned as the tallest building in the world for 25 years. Its observation deck, the Skydeck, offers a panoramic view of the city's skyline.

4. 111 West 57th Street (Steinway Tower): 1,428 ft (435.3 m)

Steinway Tower
Steinway Tower.
Michael Lee / Getty Images

Known as the skinniest skyscraper in the world, the fourth-tallest building in the country is a slender marvel in NYC. It was designed by SHoP Architects in a feat that combines elegance and engineering.

5. One Vanderbilt: 1,401 ft (427.0 m)

One Vanderbilt
One Vanderbilt.
Michael Lee / Getty Images

Standing proudly in Midtown Manhattan, this LEED Platinum-certified structure boasts sustainable development features and thrilling observation decks.

6. 432 Park Avenue: 1,396 ft (425.5 m)

432 Park Avenue
432 Park Avenue.
Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

Another New York City giant, this tower is a bold example of mixed-use development, designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects.

7. Trump International Hotel and Tower, Chicago: 1,388 ft (423.1 m)

Trump International Hotel and Tower
Trump International Hotel and Tower.
Izzet Keribar / Getty Images

Combining a luxury international hotel with residential space, this building is a major urban development landmark in the Windy City.

8. 30 Hudson Yards: 1,268 ft (386.5 m)

Hudson Yards
Hudson Yards.
CarlosDavid / Shutterstock

A recent addition to the New York skyline, this skyscraper includes The Edge, the highest outdoor observation deck in the country.

9. Empire State Building: 1,250 ft (346.3 m)

Empire State Building
Empire State Building.
Alan Schein / Getty Images

An iconic symbol of urban life, this classic beauty in Midtown Manhattan remains one of the most iconic buildings in the country. You can't think of New York City without this classic Art Deco tower coming to mind.

10. Bank of America Tower: 1,200 ft (365.8 m)

Bank of America Tower
Bank of America Tower.
Tony Shi Photography / Getty Images

With its sharp lines and sustainable design, this structure — also known as One Bryant Park — is a major office space hub in Midtown Manhattan. Just because it serves a utilitarian purpose doesn't mean it can't awe passersby with its remarkable size.

11. Aon Center: 1,136 ft (346.3 m)

Aon Center
Aon Center.
mmac72 / Getty Images

Wrapping up our list is another Chicago beauty, a stunning skyscraper known for its reflective facade.

12. Comcast Technology Center: 1,121 ft (341.7 m)

Comcast Technology Center
Comcast Technology Center.
Fernando Garcia Esteban / Shutterstock

This 60-floor skyscraper is Pennsylvania's tallest building and the state's only entry on this list of the tallest in the nation.

13. Wilshire Grand Center: 1,100 ft (335.3 m)

Wilshire Grand Center
Wilshire Grand Center.
Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock

Counting the 300-foot (91.4-meter) spire, this towering Los Angeles structure is California's tallest building.

14. Salesforce Tower: 1,070 ft (326.1 m)

Salesforce Tower
Salesforce Tower.
Engel Ching / Shutterstock

As the tallest building in San Francisco, this sleek tower dominates the Bay Area and champions sustainable development.

The Tallest Building in Each State

While the big names in New York, Chicago and San Francisco dominate the nation's tallest, every state has its star. Let's take a cross-country trip to discover the tallest building in each state.

State Building Height (ft) Height (m)
AlabamaRSA Battle House Tower745227.1
AlaskaConoco-Phillips Building29690.2
ArizonaChase Tower483147.2
ArkansasSimmons Tower546166.4
CaliforniaWilshire Grand Center1,100335.3
ColoradoRepublic Plaza714217.6
ConnecticutCityPlace I535163.1
Delaware1201 North Market Street360109.7
District of ColumbiaBasilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception329100.3
FloridaPanorama Tower868264.6
GeorgiaBank of America Plaza1,023311.8
HawaiiThe Central Ala Moana435132.6
IdahoEighth & Main32398.5
IllinoisWillis Tower1,451442.3
IndianaSalesforce Tower701213.7
Iowa801 Grand630192
KansasEpic Center385117.3
Kentucky400 West Market549167.9
LouisianaHancock Whitney Center697212.5
MaineSaint Joseph's Church23571.6
Maryland100 Light529161.2
MassachusettsJohn Hancock Tower790240.8
MichiganDetroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center727221.6
MinnesotaIDS Tower792241.4
MississippiBeau Rivage Casino Hotel347105.8
MissouriOne Kansas City Place624190.2
MontanaFirst Interstate Center27282.9
NebraskaFirst National Bank Tower634193.2
NevadaFontainebleau Las Vegas735224
New HampshireCity Hall Plaza27583.8
New Jersey99 Hudson900274.3
New MexicoAlbuquerque Plaza351107
New YorkOne World Trade Center1,776541.3
North CarolinaBank of America Corporate Center871265.5
North DakotaNorth Dakota State Capitol24273.8
OhioKey Tower947288.7
OklahomaDevon Energy Center850259.1
OregonWells Fargo Center546166.4
PennsylvaniaComcast Technology Center1,121341.7
Rhode IslandIndustrial National Bank Building428130.5
South CarolinaCapitol Center349106.4
South DakotaCenturyLink Tower17453
TennesseeAT&T Building617188.1
TexasJPMorgan Chase Tower1,002305.4
UtahWells Fargo Center422128.6
VermontDecker Towers12437.8
VirginiaThe Westin Virginia Beach Town Center508154.8
WashingtonColumbia Center933284.4
West VirginiaWest Virginia State Capitol29389.3
WisconsinU.S. Bank Center601183.1
WyomingWyoming Financial Center14845.1

The Spire Debate: What Really Counts in a Building's Height?

Here's where things get heated in the world of architecture: Should a spire count as part of a building's official height? The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) says yes, but not everyone agrees.

Take One World Trade Center. Its spire makes up 408 feet (124.3 meters) of its 1,776-foot (541.3-meter) height. Critics argue that a spire is just decorative, unlike antennas, which serve a purpose.

This controversy places Willis Tower (which relies on its massive antenna for extra height) in an interesting spot. Without the spire on One World Trade Center, the Chicago icon would reclaim the title of the tallest in the country.

But spires aren't just about vanity; they're about cultural significance. They enhance a city's skyline, turning tall buildings into timeless symbols. As Adrian Smith, co-designer of the Burj Khalifa, notes, "Height isn't just about function; it's about inspiring the world."

