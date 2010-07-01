Conservationists are devoted to the conservation of plant and animal life on Earth. By conserving natural resources, conservationists hope to protect the supply of food and energy resources.
Now that its sequel is out, where did Al Gore's landmark environmental documentary hit the mark? What did it get wrong?
About 70 percent of our energy comes from non-renewable sources like oil and natural gas. When they're gone, they're gone for good. Learn some simple ways to conserve energy through these five simple experiments.
Today's kids are pretty sophisticated consumers of information and technology, but there's still room for some wonder in their lives. Wow them with these awesome Earth facts.
Recycling is no longer a fad, it's a necessity, and it's never too early to get the whole family involved. Here's how to do it while also having some fun!
As with most lessons, children learn by watching their parents, so it's up to you to teach them how to live a sustainable life.
While water falls from the sky in the form of rain, it may be hard to explain to your kids that clean water actually isn't infinite. We'll show you how to get the message across.
Celebrated since 1970, Earth Day is a time to honor Mother Earth and pay attention to what we're doing to her. It's also a great day to get your kids involved.
You probably do your best to make sure your children are environmentally responsible, but sometimes the whole family needs a little kick start. Here are five fun ways to teach your kids more about being green.
Winning first prize at the school science fair is one thing, but what if your project really made a difference? Could your project really change the world?
While some of us are stocking up on duct tape and bottled water, the government of Norway is preparing for the event that doomsday leaves some long-term survivors who need to rebuild. The Arctic vault in Svalbard is preparing for the worst case scenario.
The Eden Project is an incredible set of massive greenhouses in Cornwall, England. Check out this amazing place!
A fascinating article that describes the work of The Nature Conservancy and the benefits of its conservation projects to our environment and ecology!