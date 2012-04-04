10 Earth Day Activities for Families

You may not think you have the time or energy to volunteer, but there are lots of ways you can contribute with just a few hours a week. When you lend a hand on Earth Day and beyond, you help your neighbors and teach your children that becoming involved in environmental causes is worth one of your most precious gifts -- your time.

The key to sticking with a volunteer program is in finding a good match for your skills and interests. To help you find the perfect placement, Volunteer Match has an interactive database of regional volunteer programs. Just key in your location and interests: Find a Great Place to Volunteer.

The folks at the Nature Conservancy have a similar listing for conservation efforts across the country. Click on your state to discover some interesting and rewarding ways to get your family involved: the Nature Conservancy.