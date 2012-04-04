10 Earth Day Activities for Families

5
Check Your Footprint
If you've ever wondered how much of an impact your family has on the environment, here's your chance to find out. The Earth Day Network site has a Footprint Calculator, a fun and interesting interactive quiz that will show you how your lifestyle affects the planet. Taking the quiz will be an eye opener for you and your kids. Once you know the extent of your footprint, explore a few of the suggestions and activities on this list with an eye toward reducing waste and reusing or recycling valuable resources.