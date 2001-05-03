How the Eden Project Works

The large, connected dome structures that house the Eden Project's many plants and exhibits Photo courtesy Apex Photo Agency , Photographer Simon Burt

In March 2001, the Eden Project, a massive environmental center in Cornwall, England, opened to the general public. The finished structure is an unprecedented accomplishment -- a giant, multi-domed greenhouse, containing plants from around the globe. The site has already become a popular tourist destination, attracting thousands of visitors every day.

In this edition of HowStuffWorks, we'll see how (and why) Eden's creators undertook such an elaborate enterprise. We'll also explore the general concept of a greenhouse, as well as the particular structures used in Eden. Finally, we'll find out what the Eden team has in store for the future.

