5 Things You Didn't Know About the Spring Equinox

Adios, winter. Spring's almost here — or at least it is for some of us. Above the equator, the first day of the season comes in late March during an event locally known as the spring equinox. It's also known as the vernal equinox ("vernal" is an adjective meaning spring).
On this momentous occasion, the sun will be positioned directly above the equator, something that only happens twice a year: on this date and on the autumnal equinox in September. (If you live in the Southern Hemisphere, below the equator, you would call the March equinox the fall equinox or autumnal equinox.) The 2025 spring equinox arrives on Thursday, March 20, at 5:01 a.m. EDT. For your astronomical pleasure, here are five quick facts about it.
