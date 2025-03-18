5 Things You Didn't Know About the Spring Equinox

By way of tradition, the March Equinox is celebrated as the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere (and the first day of autumn in the Southern Hemisphere). But did you know that a competing start date exists?

Astronomers define seasons on the basis of Earth's position around the sun. According to the astronomical calendar, spring and autumn both begin with an equinox. Conversely, summer and winter start with a solstice. Those are biannual dates on which one hemisphere experiences its shortest day of the year.

So, if we go by the astronomical calendar, the spring of 2025 in the Northern Hemisphere will last from March 20 to the summer solstice on June 20. But climate scientists don't define the seasons this way. They use a different calendar — known as the "meteorological calendar." On it, the year is divided into four seasons lasting three months each, with spring beginning on March 1 and then lasting through April and May. Climate scientists base their calendar on the temperature cycle rather than the astronomical position of the sun; it's easier to calculate statistics and forecast trends using full months and the same dates each year.