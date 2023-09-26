What Is a Harvest Moon?

There are names for all the full moons that occur throughout the year (seriously, we collected all the full moon names in one place), but the harvest moon is a little bit different. It's based not on the month it falls within, but proximity to the autumnal equinox.
There are a few other curiosities about this particular full moon — especially in 2023, when the Northern Hemisphere will see the harvest moon overlap with the supermoon and a take on sunset-like hue. Read on to find out when to see this year's harvest moon and learn some fun (yet relevant!) pop culture trivia.
