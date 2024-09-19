The Cleanest Lakes in the U.S. Aren't the Same as the Clearest

Researchers have evaluated lakes based on mineral and chemical compositions that promote high-quality aquatic life, such as lake trout, frogs and insects. The following lists some of America's cleanest lakes where flora, fauna and the occasional human can thrive.

1. Lake Louise, Florida

The award of America's cleanest lake goes to Lake Louise in Florida. Although this body of water is located in a suburb within the greater Orlando metropolitan area, all of its levels are optimal. Lake Louise's pH level is 6.98, which promotes life and can even improve human skin health.

2. Axhandle Lake, Wisconsin

America's second-cleanest lake is Axhandle Lake, located in Chippewa County, Wisconsin. This famous 75-foot-deep (23-meter-deep) lake boasts low turbidity, which allows local fishermen to easily spot the numerous largemouth bass and northern pike that inhabit the region.

3. Bear Gully Lake, Florida

Bear Gully Lake is considered the third-cleanest lake in the country due to its extremely low levels of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), which include sulfates, chlorides, calcium, magnesium, potassium, bicarbonates and sodium.

4. Lake Mooney, Virginia

Formerly known as Rocky Pen Reservoir, this new lake has risen by 40 million gallons per day since it opened in 2014. It receives water from the Rappahannock River and provides a long-term drinking supply for residents.

5. Aberdeen Lake, Mississippi

Located on the Tenn-Tom waterway, Aberdeen Lake in Mississippi is considered one of the most remote lakes in the country. Although the surrounding area allows for camping, the off-the-beaten-path location of this lake may explain why it remains one of the cleanest.

Honorable Mentions

Amory Lake, Florida

Lake Downey, Florida

Claytor Lake, Virginia

Lake Spivey, Florida