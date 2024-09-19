The Cleanest Lakes in the U.S. Aren't the Same as the Clearest

By: Mitch Ryan  |  Sep 19, 2024
This water looks crystal-clear, but there are more ways to measure clean water than looks alone. swissmediavision / Getty Images

American lakes are a vital feature of the country's landscape and cultural identity; from the Great Lakes in the Upper Penninsula to the picturesque Ozarks of the Midwest, citizens have flocked to these large freshwater sources for trade, natural resources and top-notch recreational activities.

A lake's cleanliness level is based on the most commonly measured characteristics, including dissolved oxygen, ammonia, lead, phosphorus, sulfate, total dissolved solids, turbidity and pH. Here, we use these yardsticks to highlight the clearest, dirtiest and cleanest lakes in the U.S.

Contents
  1. 5 Cleanest Lakes in the United States
  2. 5 Dirtiest Lakes in the United States
  3. 5 Clearest Lakes in the United States

5 Cleanest Lakes in the United States

Researchers have evaluated lakes based on mineral and chemical compositions that promote high-quality aquatic life, such as lake trout, frogs and insects. The following lists some of America's cleanest lakes where flora, fauna and the occasional human can thrive.

1. Lake Louise, Florida

The award of America's cleanest lake goes to Lake Louise in Florida. Although this body of water is located in a suburb within the greater Orlando metropolitan area, all of its levels are optimal. Lake Louise's pH level is 6.98, which promotes life and can even improve human skin health.

2. Axhandle Lake, Wisconsin

America's second-cleanest lake is Axhandle Lake, located in Chippewa County, Wisconsin. This famous 75-foot-deep (23-meter-deep) lake boasts low turbidity, which allows local fishermen to easily spot the numerous largemouth bass and northern pike that inhabit the region.

3. Bear Gully Lake, Florida

Bear Gully Lake is considered the third-cleanest lake in the country due to its extremely low levels of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), which include sulfates, chlorides, calcium, magnesium, potassium, bicarbonates and sodium.

4. Lake Mooney, Virginia

Formerly known as Rocky Pen Reservoir, this new lake has risen by 40 million gallons per day since it opened in 2014. It receives water from the Rappahannock River and provides a long-term drinking supply for residents.

5. Aberdeen Lake, Mississippi

Located on the Tenn-Tom waterway, Aberdeen Lake in Mississippi is considered one of the most remote lakes in the country. Although the surrounding area allows for camping, the off-the-beaten-path location of this lake may explain why it remains one of the cleanest.

Honorable Mentions

  • Amory Lake, Florida
  • Lake Downey, Florida
  • Claytor Lake, Virginia
  • Lake Spivey, Florida

5 Dirtiest Lakes in the United States

Oxygen-poor water and above-average TDS levels are some of the most prominent red flags for researchers measuring lakes. Still, recent studies have revealed increasing risks of lead-contaminated lakes.

Although Florida boasts some of the cleanest lakes in the United States, it also lands on the other end of the spectrum regarding lead levels. Some of the most serious contamination instances have been recorded in Lake Yvonne, Lake Marie, Lost Lake, Triplet Lake, Secret Lake, Lake Kathryn, Lake Concord, Lake Lotus, Lake Ellen, Trout Lake and Lake Griffin.

Here are some of the dirtiest lakes in the United States that have considerably more issues than Florida's lead problem.

1. Utah Lake, Utah

Utah's largest freshwater lake is also America's dirtiest lake. The pungent odor it emits is likely due to high TDS levels and pollution.

2. Lake J.B. Thomas, Texas

Lake J.B. Thomas in Texas is considered the second-dirtiest lake in the nation, mostly based on color alone. The muddy brown water from silt and clay deposits makes it one of the least appealing swimming holes for cooling off during hot Texas summers.

3. Lake Wichita, Texas

Texas is also guilty of the third-dirtiest lake in the country thanks to Lake Wichita. High pH levels, green algae bloom and low water levels stripped down by local communities have made this lake nearly uninhabitable by local fauna and flora.

4. Waurika Lake, Oklahoma

Waurika Lake in Oklahoma experiences many of the same issues as other members of this "dirty lake" list. Still, most of its water quality problems derive from high TDS levels and extreme measurements of mercury.

5. Dave Boyer (Walters) Lake, Oklahoma

This Oklahoma lake has high turbidity and extreme TDS levels, topping at 338.5 milligrams per liter.

Honorable Mentions

  • Lake Powell, Colorado River Reservoir
  • Torch Lake, Michigan
  • Wolf Branch Canal, Florida
  • Eagle Falls Lake, California

5 Clearest Lakes in the United States

So far, we've touched on the cleanest and dirtiest lakes in the United States, but dozens (if not hundreds) of picturesque gems surpass scientific measurements and take your breath away.

Type "crystal-clear lakes" into your favorite vacation rental platform, and the following natural wonders will likely pop up.

1. Crater Lake, Oregon

Located in the serene nature of Crater Lake National Park, Crater Lake is truly a sight to behold. The crater, measuring 1,943 feet (592 meters) deep, was formed by a violent volcanic eruption nearly 7,700 years ago. Melted snow and rainwater filled the hole, creating the deepest lake in the nation.

2. Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada

When envisioning the perfect lake, you'll likely picture something close to Lake Tahoe. This freshwater lake straddles the border of California and Nevada, where stunning beaches and high-end ski resorts draw flocks of tourists every year.

3. Lake Chelan, Washington

This long, narrow lake in Washington is a boater's paradise with roughly 50 miles (80.5 km) of azure waters filled to the brim with lake trout and salmon.

4. Lake George, New York

Nestled in the ancient in the safety of the old-growth Adirondack mountain region, this Northeastern gem is beautiful and historic.

5. Newfound Lake, New Hampshire

The New England region is known for its quaint and quiet lake country, but there are few better places to visit than Newfound Lake in New Hampshire.

Honorable Mentions

  • Flathead Lake, Montana
  • Lake Michigan, Michigan/Illinois
  • Hanging Lake, Colorado
Now That's Odd

You've likely heard of the Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that the United States has a similar region filled with strange phenomena, mysterious rock formations and unexplained disappearances? The Michigan Triangle is home to strange stories and lots of lore surrounding sunken ships, UFO sightings, lost flights and "North America's Stonehenge."

