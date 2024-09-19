The Cleanest Lakes in the U.S. Aren't the Same as the Clearest

Oxygen-poor water and above-average TDS levels are some of the most prominent red flags for researchers measuring lakes. Still, recent studies have revealed increasing risks of lead-contaminated lakes.
Although Florida boasts some of the cleanest lakes in the United States, it also lands on the other end of the spectrum regarding lead levels. Some of the most serious contamination instances have been recorded in Lake Yvonne, Lake Marie, Lost Lake, Triplet Lake, Secret Lake, Lake Kathryn, Lake Concord, Lake Lotus, Lake Ellen, Trout Lake and Lake Griffin.
Here are some of the dirtiest lakes in the United States that have considerably more issues than Florida's lead problem.
1. Utah Lake, Utah
Utah's largest freshwater lake is also America's dirtiest lake. The pungent odor it emits is likely due to high TDS levels and pollution.
2. Lake J.B. Thomas, Texas
Lake J.B. Thomas in Texas is considered the second-dirtiest lake in the nation, mostly based on color alone. The muddy brown water from silt and clay deposits makes it one of the least appealing swimming holes for cooling off during hot Texas summers.
3. Lake Wichita, Texas
Texas is also guilty of the third-dirtiest lake in the country thanks to Lake Wichita. High pH levels, green algae bloom and low water levels stripped down by local communities have made this lake nearly uninhabitable by local fauna and flora.
4. Waurika Lake, Oklahoma
Waurika Lake in Oklahoma experiences many of the same issues as other members of this "dirty lake" list. Still, most of its water quality problems derive from high TDS levels and extreme measurements of mercury.
5. Dave Boyer (Walters) Lake, Oklahoma
This Oklahoma lake has high turbidity and extreme TDS levels, topping at 338.5 milligrams per liter.
Honorable Mentions
- Lake Powell, Colorado River Reservoir
- Torch Lake, Michigan
- Wolf Branch Canal, Florida
- Eagle Falls Lake, California