Carnelian Meaning: Healing Properties, Benefits, & Symbolism

Carnelian, a mineral belonging to the chalcedony family, is characterized by:

Its hexagonal crystal structure

Its vitreous luster

Its coloration, which can range from a pale orange to a deep dark reddish brown

Its translucent or opaque quality

The distinct hue of Carnelian is derived from iron oxide, which contributes to its vibrant energy and wide range of metaphysical properties.

Advertisement

How is Carnelian Formed?

Carnelian is formed through the following process:

Molten rock ascends to the surface and begins to cool, leaving small cavities embedded in the volcanic or igneous rock surface. Silica and quartz-rich liquids settle in these cavities. Crystals start to form due to shifts in pressure and the infiltration of other minerals and components.

The presence of iron in Carnelian’s composition creates its distinctive color range, with the amount of iron oxide varying the hue across shades from pale orange to deep red.

Where is Carnelian Found?

Carnelian has been located in various parts of the world, including the coasts of:

Brazil

India

Egypt

Uruguay

India has been the source of carnelian gemstones for thousands of years and remains the primary source for most carnelian stones found in the market today.