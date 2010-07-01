Minerals have a broad range so much so that they have their own discipline of study called mineralogy. These essential elements often have complex processes that lead to their formation.
The uncut gem is 3 billion years old and may fetch $70 million.
From the Hope diamond to the shiny bits in instant coffee, crystals have always held the power to fascinate us humans. Are they more than just a bunch of pretty facets?
Diamonds are some of the most brilliant and expensive natural features Earth has to offer. This collection of images displays diamonds in all their uncut and polished shapes and sizes. Obligatory pictures of very large diamonds are included of course.
Whenever people talk about buying diamonds, they keep mentioning the four Cs. What do they have to do with diamonds?
Diamond engagement rings. Diamond anniversary bands. Diamond earrings and necklaces. And now, the right-hand diamond ring! The four Cs -- cut, clarity, carat and color. Find out what the fuss is all about.
Diamonds are beautiful and popular - but not everyone can afford these gems. While man-made versions are less expensive, most lack the luster and brilliance of the real thing, except moissanite. See how it compares!