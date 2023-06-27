12 Healing Crystals and How to Use Them

I've written extensively on crystals and I'll explain what each healing stone purportedly delivers and how you can use these (potentially) powerful healing stones on a journey toward self-discovery. Fortunately, these aren't rare crystals; they're widely available. Here they are, in no particular order:

1. Amethyst: Peace and Spirituality

" " The purple-hued amethyst is known as the "master healer" stone in some cultures, as it is associated with the crown chakra. Santiago Urquijo/Getty Images

Emotional balance abounds! In the search for inner peace, grab the lavender-hued grounding stone known as amethyst. Popular in jewelry and home decor, this is a protective stone known for its calming energy and ability to relieve stress relief while enhancing spiritual development. This is known as a "master healer" stone in some cultures.

To harness deep inner peace and access higher self, many choose to meditate with amethyst as it is associated with the crown chakra (located at the top of your head) which connects you to the universe.

2. Green Aventurine: Luck

" " Green aventurine promotes compassion and harmony. benedek/Getty Images

The jade-colored beauty known as green aventurine is known as a stone of luck and opportunity, believed to attract abundance, prosperity and emotional balance. Associated with the heart chakra, it is believed to promote compassion and harmony. While magnetizing wealth, positive energy and good luck, green aventurine can ward off negative energy.

3. Lapis Lazuli: Clear Communication

" " Lapis Lazuli enhances communication, intuition and spiritual growth. benedek/Getty Images

An opaque cobalt blue flecked with gold, lapis lazuli is a stunning crystal to behold — and one of the most historic, as well. Considered a stone of wisdom and truth, it's believed to enhance communication, intuition and spiritual growth. Wearing a necklace with this stone will help you find inner strength through the use of your voice. That's because lapis lazuli is associated with the throat chakra.

4. Tiger's Eye: Courage

" " Tiger's eye enhances courage and releases fear. Petri Oeschger/Getty Images

When it comes to restoring your self-expression, tiger's eye is a powerful healing stone. It is primarily associated with the solar plexus chakra, the powerhouse for the physical body. This is why it's valued for its ability to enhance courage, self-esteem and self-confidence.

If your self-esteem is in need of healing energy, this grounding stone will aid in releasing fear and tuning into your inner wisdom and inner strength. It gets its name from its almost-opalescent, striated amber color.

5. Rose Quartz: Love

" " Soft-pink rose quartz is often used to attract romance and create self-love. Santiago Urquijo/Getty Images

Rose quartz is one of the most popular crystals, associated with the heart chakra. With its gorgeous soft-pink hue, you can find rose quartz abundantly in jewelry, home decor and sometimes even furniture. The soothing stone is used to help individuals connect to love, compassion and emotional healing. It is also often used to attract romance, absorb negative energy and, of course, foster self-love.

6. Clear Quartz: Amplification

" " Not surprisingly, clear quartz enhances clarity of mind. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

This protective stone is considered a versatile crystal. Clear quartz is believed to amplify energy — paired with a calming stone, for instance, you could have a very soothing stone combination. It will turn up the volume on whichever crystal you combine it with.

On its own, clear quartz enhances clarity of mind and supports spiritual growth. As another "master healer," clear quartz may also help with the immune system.

7. Labradorite: Psychic Abilities

" " Labradorite is thought to aid in accessing higher levels of consciousness. Sophie Cyzewski/Shutterstock

Cue the spiritual transformation! This protective stone can give you access to some wild dreams, with its almost-alien glint that looks as if the aurora borealis was trapped inside it. Revered for its mystical and transformative properties, it's often used for enhancing intuition, spiritual growth and protection.

Because labradorite is believed to stimulate and activate the third eye chakra, which is associated with intuition, psychic abilities and spiritual insight, the mineral is thought to aid in accessing higher levels of consciousness while promoting mental clarity.

8. Citrine: Positive Energy

" " Citrine is "sunshine in a stone" and attracts prosperity. Craig Hastings/Getty Images

Say goodbye to negative thoughts and hello to a positive attitude with sunny citrine. This golden-hued, translucent, nurturing stone is known as the "stone of abundance," believed to enhance positivity, confidence and success. It's often used for manifestation as it can attract prosperity. Think: sunshine in a stone. Citrine also makes a popular choice for jewelry, due to its aesthetic nature.

9. Malachite: Personal Growth

" " Malachite releases negative emotions and emotional blockages. benedek/Getty Images

If negative energies are blocking your self-confidence, reach for a marbled, opaque, emerald-hued stone known as malachite. Not only is it stunning, this very grounding stone is believed to release negative emotions and emotional blockages.

Associated with transformation and healing, malachite may assist in emotional healing, personal growth and positive transformation. In turn, this may boost self-confidence and self-awareness.

10. Selenite: Cleansing Negative Energy

" " A positive mindset awaits with the amazing selenite. It's renowned for its purifying qualities. Holly Mazour/Shutterstock

Known for eradicating negative energies, some spiritual wellness experts refer to selenite as the "magic eraser" for bad juju. Renowned for its cleansing and purifying qualities, this clear, striated stone is often used for energy clearing, meditation (thanks to its calming energy) and promoting a peaceful environment.

11. Black Tourmaline: Purification and Protection

" " Black tourmaline is believed to repel negativity. AndreasKermann/Getty Images

Ward off negative energy and rest in the safety of inner peace with black tourmaline. This protective stone is valued for its psychic protection properties and absorbing negative energies, almost like charcoal absorbing toxins. Some use this jet-black stone to cleanse the physical and emotional body and enhance grounding energy as well as stability.

12. Carnelian: Vitality

" " Carnelians are associated with motivation and creativity and often used for boosting energy, self-confidence and passion. Craig Hastings/Getty Images

To boost physical energy, self-esteem and vitality, find yourself a red carnelian. It is associated with enhancing creativity, courage and passion, while also aiding in overcoming fear, boosting self-esteem, and promoting positive energy and life choices.