12 Healing Crystals and How to Use Them

Do rocks have healing properties? The concept of a calming stone with healing powers is nothing new. In fact, raw crystals and gemstones have been valued for their beauty, rarity and alleged metaphysical properties for thousands of years.
The recent surge in crystal popularity, as swaths of individuals seek alternative approaches to wellness and self-care, has many wondering what crystals actually do, and which ones provide specific healing properties. From lapis lazuli to citrine, let's get to know some crystals and their meanings in today's global wellness culture.
Healing crystals are natural mineral formations — think a geode, a tumbled stone or a cluster — believed to have metaphysical properties that promote physical, emotional and spiritual well-being, and imbue positive energy.
The theory is that crystals interact with the body's energy field to promote physical and spiritual healing. However, there are no scientific studies showing that crystals can heal diseases or transfer energy to a person.
Advertisement
Still, proponents point out that the use of healing crystals can be traced back to various cultures throughout history. Ancient Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, Chinese and Native Americans, all incorporated crystals into their spiritual and healing practices.
Historically, Egyptians used crystals like lapis lazuli and carnelian in jewelry, amulets and burial rituals. In Chinese culture, jade was (and still is) highly revered for its protective and healing qualities — you'll find tools in traditional Chinese medicine that harness the healing power of jade, like a gua sha stone. Indian Ayurvedic traditions have long recognized the therapeutic properties of gemstones, known as ratnas.
Advertisement
Using Crystal Stones
Whether or not these stones have healing energy is up to the person using and experiencing the crystal itself. There's no universal guide that explains crystals and their meanings, as they have different uses in different cultures and cultural contexts. However, there are some that are more broadly accepted.
In some instances, particularly in Western cultures, these "healing stones" are simply used to help bring awareness to a meditation (or similar practice) for well-being. Crystal healing, meditation, feng shui and jewelry all allow the user to connect with Mother Earth and the natural world (specifically, the mineral kingdom) and explore their spiritual and energetic needs.
Advertisement
12 Healing Crystals and Their Meanings
I've written extensively on crystals and I'll explain what each healing stone purportedly delivers and how you can use these (potentially) powerful healing stones on a journey toward self-discovery. Fortunately, these aren't rare crystals; they're widely available. Here they are, in no particular order:
1. Amethyst: Peace and Spirituality
Emotional balance abounds! In the search for inner peace, grab the lavender-hued grounding stone known as amethyst. Popular in jewelry and home decor, this is a protective stone known for its calming energy and ability to relieve stress relief while enhancing spiritual development. This is known as a "master healer" stone in some cultures.
Advertisement
To harness deep inner peace and access higher self, many choose to meditate with amethyst as it is associated with the crown chakra (located at the top of your head) which connects you to the universe.
2. Green Aventurine: Luck
The jade-colored beauty known as green aventurine is known as a stone of luck and opportunity, believed to attract abundance, prosperity and emotional balance. Associated with the heart chakra, it is believed to promote compassion and harmony. While magnetizing wealth, positive energy and good luck, green aventurine can ward off negative energy.
3. Lapis Lazuli: Clear Communication
An opaque cobalt blue flecked with gold, lapis lazuli is a stunning crystal to behold — and one of the most historic, as well. Considered a stone of wisdom and truth, it's believed to enhance communication, intuition and spiritual growth. Wearing a necklace with this stone will help you find inner strength through the use of your voice. That's because lapis lazuli is associated with the throat chakra.
4. Tiger's Eye: Courage
When it comes to restoring your self-expression, tiger's eye is a powerful healing stone. It is primarily associated with the solar plexus chakra, the powerhouse for the physical body. This is why it's valued for its ability to enhance courage, self-esteem and self-confidence.
If your self-esteem is in need of healing energy, this grounding stone will aid in releasing fear and tuning into your inner wisdom and inner strength. It gets its name from its almost-opalescent, striated amber color.
5. Rose Quartz: Love
Rose quartz is one of the most popular crystals, associated with the heart chakra. With its gorgeous soft-pink hue, you can find rose quartz abundantly in jewelry, home decor and sometimes even furniture. The soothing stone is used to help individuals connect to love, compassion and emotional healing. It is also often used to attract romance, absorb negative energy and, of course, foster self-love.
6. Clear Quartz: Amplification
This protective stone is considered a versatile crystal. Clear quartz is believed to amplify energy — paired with a calming stone, for instance, you could have a very soothing stone combination. It will turn up the volume on whichever crystal you combine it with.
On its own, clear quartz enhances clarity of mind and supports spiritual growth. As another "master healer," clear quartz may also help with the immune system.
7. Labradorite: Psychic Abilities
Cue the spiritual transformation! This protective stone can give you access to some wild dreams, with its almost-alien glint that looks as if the aurora borealis was trapped inside it. Revered for its mystical and transformative properties, it's often used for enhancing intuition, spiritual growth and protection.
Because labradorite is believed to stimulate and activate the third eye chakra, which is associated with intuition, psychic abilities and spiritual insight, the mineral is thought to aid in accessing higher levels of consciousness while promoting mental clarity.
8. Citrine: Positive Energy
Say goodbye to negative thoughts and hello to a positive attitude with sunny citrine. This golden-hued, translucent, nurturing stone is known as the "stone of abundance," believed to enhance positivity, confidence and success. It's often used for manifestation as it can attract prosperity. Think: sunshine in a stone. Citrine also makes a popular choice for jewelry, due to its aesthetic nature.
9. Malachite: Personal Growth
If negative energies are blocking your self-confidence, reach for a marbled, opaque, emerald-hued stone known as malachite. Not only is it stunning, this very grounding stone is believed to release negative emotions and emotional blockages.
Associated with transformation and healing, malachite may assist in emotional healing, personal growth and positive transformation. In turn, this may boost self-confidence and self-awareness.
10. Selenite: Cleansing Negative Energy
Known for eradicating negative energies, some spiritual wellness experts refer to selenite as the "magic eraser" for bad juju. Renowned for its cleansing and purifying qualities, this clear, striated stone is often used for energy clearing, meditation (thanks to its calming energy) and promoting a peaceful environment.
11. Black Tourmaline: Purification and Protection
Ward off negative energy and rest in the safety of inner peace with black tourmaline. This protective stone is valued for its psychic protection properties and absorbing negative energies, almost like charcoal absorbing toxins. Some use this jet-black stone to cleanse the physical and emotional body and enhance grounding energy as well as stability.
12. Carnelian: Vitality
To boost physical energy, self-esteem and vitality, find yourself a red carnelian. It is associated with enhancing creativity, courage and passion, while also aiding in overcoming fear, boosting self-esteem, and promoting positive energy and life choices.
Advertisement
Cite This!
Please copy/paste the following text to properly cite this HowStuffWorks.com article: