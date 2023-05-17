Moissanite vs. Diamond: Which Is the Best Engagement Ring?

Shopping for an engagement ring can be a monumental task for any couple ready to take the plunge and enter the next chapter of their lives. The International Gem Society says the most traditional choices for engagement ring stones are emeralds, rubies, sapphires and, of course, diamonds.
But what if you want something more affordable? Perhaps you also need to look at moissanite. Of course there's a lot to consider in the moissanite vs. diamond debate, including beauty, durability and price. So read on to learn a bit more about why moissanite is becoming a popular option as an engagement ring stone.
