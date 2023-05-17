Moissanite vs. Diamond: Which Is the Best Engagement Ring?

Most anthropologists trace the origins of the engagement ring back to ancient Rome. However, the modern tradition of offering a diamond ring as a symbol of loyalty and love began in 1477 when Austrian Archduke Maximilian Ferdinand commissioned a unique engagement ring for Mary of Burgundy.

Ferdinand wanted a premier stone that was extremely rare, breathtakingly brilliant and would last the ages. He, therefore, landed on the hardest-known mineral in the world — a diamond.

Although diamonds and other gemstones were popular fixtures in high-class society, they didn't catch fire in the fine jewelry industry until the British company De Beers mined diamonds at a commercial scale in South Africa. This influx of supply made them more readily available to the average middle-class consumer.

In 1947, Hollywood celebrities touted De Beers' slogan, "A diamond is forever," and a wave of public interest sent scores of hopeful grooms to jewelry stores to find their beloved a dream engagement ring.

Although diamonds are still the classic option, recent trends have shifted to uniquely colored gemstones and lab-created diamonds for customers looking for affordable and eco-friendly alternatives. For these reasons, and the fact that they are almost identical to a natural diamond, moissanite gems have risen in popularity.

" " Antique diamond rings set in a platinum are stunning. But other stones are growing in popularity for engagement ring settings. Robert Kirk/Getty Images