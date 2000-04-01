How Moissanite Jewels Work

Moissanite gemstones rival diamond, ruby, emerald, and other fine gemstones in their brilliance, fire, luster, and incredible hardness, as illustrated in the following Comparison Chart:



Refractive Index

(Brilliance) Dispersion

(Fire) Luster Index Mohs Hardness Toughness Specific Gravity Moissanite 2.65-2.69 0.104 20.4% 9.25 Excellent 3.21 Diamond 2.42 0.044 17.2% 10 Good* 3.52 Ruby 1.77 0.018 7.4% 9 Excellent** 4.00 Sapphire 1.77 0.018 7.4% 9 Excellent** 4.00 Emerald 1.58 0.014 4.8% 7.5 Good-Poor** 2.72

1 - Talc: easily scratched by the fingernail

2 - Gypsum: just scratched by the fingernail

3 - Calcite: scratches and is scratched by a copper coin

4 - Fluorite: not scratched by a copper coin and does not scratch glass

5 - Apatite: just scratches glass and is easily scratched by a knife

6 - Orthoclase: easily scratches glass and is just scratched by a file

7 - Quartz (Amethyst, Citrine, Tiger's Eye and Aventurine): not scratched by a file

8 - Topaz

9 - Corundum (Sapphires & Rubies)

10 - Diamond: cuts glass

* In cleavage direction, otherwise excellent** Except twinned stonesSource: Charles & ColvardThe Mohs Scale is used to determine the hardness of solids, especially minerals. It is named after the German mineralogist Friedrich Mohs. As indicated in the chart above, moissanite has a Mohs Hardness rating of 9.25. The scale reads as follows, with the hardness and mineral given from softest to hardest: