How Moissanite Jewels Work

Moissanite Qualities
Moissanite gemstones rival diamond, ruby, emerald, and other fine gemstones in their brilliance, fire, luster, and incredible hardness, as illustrated in the following Comparison Chart:
* In cleavage direction, otherwise excellent
The Mohs Scale is used to determine the hardness of solids, especially minerals. It is named after the German mineralogist Friedrich Mohs. As indicated in the chart above, moissanite has a Mohs Hardness rating of 9.25. The scale reads as follows, with the hardness and mineral given from softest to hardest:
- 1 - Talc: easily scratched by the fingernail
- 2 - Gypsum: just scratched by the fingernail
- 3 - Calcite: scratches and is scratched by a copper coin
- 4 - Fluorite: not scratched by a copper coin and does not scratch glass
- 5 - Apatite: just scratches glass and is easily scratched by a knife
- 6 - Orthoclase: easily scratches glass and is just scratched by a file
- 7 - Quartz (Amethyst, Citrine, Tiger's Eye and Aventurine): not scratched by a file
- 8 - Topaz
- 9 - Corundum (Sapphires & Rubies)
- 10 - Diamond: cuts glass