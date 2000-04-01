How Moissanite Jewels Work

Only in the last few years has the word about moissanite spread. In 1999, Charles & Colvard launched its first national advertising campaign, including television ads, and print/display ads in Harper's Bazaar, airports, and shopping malls in select markets. Targeted image ads have run in publications including People magazine and Southern Living. The stone has also been shown at regional, national, and international jewelry trade shows. Moissanite is available only at select jewelers and in fine jewelry settings. Authorized jewelers can offer customers the opportunity to create unique, custom moissanite jewelry accompanied by Charles & Colvard's Certificate of Authenticity and Limited Lifetime Warranty. To find an authorized retailer near you, visit the Charles & Colvard Web site or call 1-800-210-4367.





Related HowStuffWorks Articles

More Great Links