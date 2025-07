" " California's Mount Whitney is the tallest mountain in the lower 48, but the Golden State has nowhere near as many mountains as No. 1 on this list. Ollphotograph / Shutterstock

If you're wondering what state has the most mountains, it depends on how you define "mountains." Some states have the most named mountain ranges or mountainous land area, whereas others have the outright highest mountain peaks.

From the Rocky Mountains to the Sierra Nevada, here are the U.S. states with the most mountainous claims.