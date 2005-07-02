How the Future Force Warrior Will Work

Wars are evolutionary, with each new conflict bringing more powerful and advanced weaponry. Weapons that yield success on the modern battlefield today can quickly become outdated and ineffective in just a few years. The reality of the battlefield necessitates continuous change in the pursuit to stay a step ahead of the enemy.

To better equip its soldiers, the U.S. Army is developing an advanced infantry uniform that will provide superhuman strength and greater ballistic protection than any uniform to date. Also, using wide-area networking and onboard computers, soldiers will be more aware of the action around them and of their own bodies.

In this article, we will leap onto the battlefield of the future, see how its technology compares with today's and learn how the Future Force Warrior will turn a soldier into an "F-16 on legs."