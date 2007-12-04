How Pizza Works

Most expensive: Scottish chef Domenico Crolla created the “Pizza Royale 007” (in honor of James Bond) for a fundraiser. It cost 3,000 euros ($4,437) and featured high-end toppings like edible gold, lobster marinated in cognac, champagne-soaked caviar, venison medallions and smoked salmon [source: BBC].

Most extravagant: Though it is hard to top Crolla’s creation, the “Luxury Pizza” at Nino’s Bellissima restaurant in New York City is covered with fresh lobster, crème fraiche, chives and six types of caviar. At $125 per slice and $1,000 per 12-inch pizza, this entree is certainly a delicacy [source: Reuters].

Largest ever made: According to Guinness World Records, this feat was accomplished on Dec. 8, 1990, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The pizza measured 122.7 feet (37.4 meters) in diameter and required 1,102 pounds (500 kilograms) of flour, 1,764 pounds (800 kg) of cheese and 1,984 pounds (900 kg) of tomato puree.

Largest ever made and eaten: Guinness World Records credits the city of Havana, Fla., with hosting this accomplishment on Oct. 11, 1987. The pizza tipped the scales at 44,457 pounds (20,165 kg). The pie was divided into 94,248 slices and devoured by 30,000-plus spectators.

Longest pizza delivery: Lucy Clough of Domino’s Pizza is arguably the world’s most dedicated pizza delivery person. On Nov. 19, 2004, she traveled 10,532 miles (16,950 kilometers) from London to Melbourne, Australia, to set the record for longest pizza delivery, as recognized by Guinness World Records.

To learn more about pizza, check out the links below.

Domino's Pizza Legends If you visit urban legend Web site Snopes.com and type in "pizza," you'll notice that most of the results are related to Domino's Pizza. Here is a rundown: Legend: The "30 minutes or less and it's free" promise was discontinued because a rushing delivery driver fatally hit a child with his car. Truth: Domino's reportedly settled out of court in a few cases involving automobile accidents with drivers, one of which killed a woman. Domino's never said that the time limit was a factor and instead blamed weather and road conditions. The chain now emphasizes quality with the "Made Fresh, Arrives Fresh" guarantee. Legend: Domino's Pizza provides financial assistance to anti-abortion group Operation Rescue. Truth: Domino's does not contribute financially, but founder Tom Monaghan is a champion of pro-life causes. Monaghan doesn't even own Domino's anymore -- he sold it in 1998 for $1 billion. Which brings us to our next legend… Legend: The founder of Domino's is building an all-Catholic town in Florida. Truth: ­This one is actually right. Monaghan is currently heading up the development of Ave Maria, Fla., which is about 90 miles from Miami. The city will ban practices frowned upon by Catholicism, such as pornography, birth control and abortions. Eventually, the city will be home to more than 30,000 residents, including 5,000 students at a new Catholic university.

