How Bread Works

You probably eat bread every day. You may even know how to make your own bread. But have you ever thought about bread as a technology?
Why do we have bread? That's a great place to start. We could just as easily munch on dry wheat kernels instead. Or we could grind the wheat into flour, mix the flour with water and eat it as a wet mush. Or we could pour the mush out on a table and dry the mush into thin brittle sheets. But we don't do that, mainly because bread tastes a lot better, and it also works a lot better for sandwiches. Bread is moist (not wet like mush or dry like dried mush), soft (unlike wheat kernels), spongy and delicious. Bread is a bio-chemical technology for turning wheat flour into something tasty!
In this article, we will examine the technology of bread in detail.