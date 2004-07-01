Science
How Breast Implants Work

by Robert Valdes

Implant Shape

To meet the needs of different patients, breast implants come in different shapes.
Photo courtesy Inamed Aesthetics

Size is not the only issue to consider when discussing implants. To get the safest and most natural-looking results, breast implants are made with a variety of features in mind. The first of these features is shape. Breast implants come in two shapes: round and contoured.

Round implants are the most common type of implant used. Many women choose round implants because they tend to provide the greatest amount of lift, fullness and cleavage. Some women, however, find the round implants too fake looking and opt for more natural-looking alternatives.

Contoured implants have a more tear-drop shape to mimic the anatomical shape of the breasts. Contoured implants were originally developed for breast reconstruction but have become quite popular in augmentation surgery for women who want a more natural shape. The best shape for the job is usually worked out between the surgeon and patient, and the variables they consider are:

  • The amount of tissue the surgeon has to work with
  • The patient's anatomy
  • Where the surgeon places the implant in the breast

The thing to bear in mind is that the placement of the implant has a far greater effect on the final look of the augmentation than the shape of the implant.

A Fad is Born and String Implants

The story of breast implants started in the 1940s, when Japanese prostitutes would inject substances like paraffin or sponge into their breasts to increase the size of their bust line. They believed this made them more desirable to GIs serving overseas during World War II.

String breast implants, or polypropylene implants, were developed by Dr. Gerald W. Johnson and designed to yield extreme, almost cartoonish breast sizes. The polypropylene in string breast implants absorbs fluids and expands once implanted into the breast. The result is almost continuous breast growth after surgery. Despite the apparent danger and frequent complications, this type of breast implant was popular among adult entertainers. String implants were only available for a very short time before being pulled off the shelves by the FDA several years ago.

