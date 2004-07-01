Science
How Breast Implants Work

by Robert Valdes

Peri-areolar Incision

The peri-areolar incision, or nipple incision, is one of the most commonly used incisions in breast augmentation surgery. The nipple incision allows sub-glandular, sub-pectoral, or sub-muscular placement of the implant. The implant can be both inserted and removed through the nipple incision in the event of complications.

The incision is made where the darker skin of the areola meets the lighter skin of the breast. This allows the scar to blend in with the natural change in flesh pigment. The implant is rolled up into a protective sleeve before being inserted. The sleeve prevents the implant from coming into contact with bacteria in the lactiferous sinus, which could cause germ contamination after the surgery. After placement, the sleeve is removed.

One of the greatest advantages of this type of incision is that the surgeon works close to the breast, allowing for very precise placement of the implant.

Click the play button to see one type of incision used during a breast lift.

If the above animation isn't working, click here to download the Quicktime player.

Breast Surgery

In addition to breast augmentation, there are three other types of breast surgeries.

Reduction mammoplasty, or breast reduction, is a procedure that removes extra tissue and repositions the nipple and breast crease to reduce the size of large breasts.

Mastopexy, or breast lift, is a procedure to correct sagging breasts. Surgeons remove and rejoin skin tissue to lift the breasts back into position. The tighter skin creates more support for the weight of the breast. This surgery can be done in conjunction with an augmentation or reduction.

When breasts have been removed or damaged, plastic surgeons use breast reconstruction to rebuild them. By getting tissue from other parts of the body and stretching abdominal tissue, new breasts can be built over implants. There are many techniques involved in restoring a natural look: In some mastectomy cases, the nipple can be removed from the old breast and attached to the new breast; another method involves a special kind of tattooing that creates the look of a nipple on a reconstructed breast.

