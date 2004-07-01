How Breast Implants Work

The peri-areolar incision, or nipple incision, is one of the most commonly used incisions in breast augmentation surgery. The nipple incision allows sub-glandular, sub-pectoral, or sub-muscular placement of the implant. The implant can be both inserted and removed through the nipple incision in the event of complications.

The incision is made where the darker skin of the areola meets the lighter skin of the breast. This allows the scar to blend in with the natural change in flesh pigment. The implant is rolled up into a protective sleeve before being inserted. The sleeve prevents the implant from coming into contact with bacteria in the lactiferous sinus, which could cause germ contamination after the surgery. After placement, the sleeve is removed.

Advertisement

One of the greatest advantages of this type of incision is that the surgeon works close to the breast, allowing for very precise placement of the implant.

Click the play button to see one type of incision used during a breast lift.

If the above animation isn't working, click here to download the Quicktime player.