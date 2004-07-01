How Breast Implants Work

The inframammary fold incision is another very common incision used for breast augmentation. Like the nipple incision, this incision allows for all three placement types and both insertion and removal of the implant.

The incision is made in the crease under the breast, allowing for discreet scarring. Once the incision is made, the implant is inserted and worked vertically into place. This bypasses the milk ducts, so the protective sleeve is not necessary.

Advertisement

When increasing breast size considerably, the surgeon often has to create a new crease in order to center the nipple on the new, larger breast and to accommodate the large implant. This presents one of the only disadvantages of this type of incision: A certain amount of guesswork goes into crease placement. However, misplacing the crease is a very rare complication and can usually be dealt with in a revision surgery.