Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Innovation
  4. Everyday Innovations

How Sunglasses Work

by Jeff Tyson

Imposters

Then there are the imposters. You go to a discount shop or a flea market and see vendors offering sunglasses that look exactly the same as the high-dollar brand names for a fraction of the cost. Are you really paying that much for a name or are there fundamental differences between the look-alike sunglasses and the brand-name ones?

The biggest problem with cheap sunglasses is in the way the lenses are made. Inexpensive sunglasses have lenses made of ordinary plastic with a thin tinted coating on them. While the tint color and a similar frame design may make them look like Oakley X-Metal Romeos or Ray-Ban Predators, the actual lenses are very different. You will learn exactly how different they are, and how important the differences are, in the following sections.

Advertisement

Keep reading for a complete description of specific technologies like polarization, photochromic lenses, anti-reflective coatings and so on.

Top Sunglass Manufacturers

  • Black Flys
  • Bolle'
  • Cebe
  • Costa Del Mar
  • Eyehawk
  • Maui Jim
  • Native Eyewear
  • Oakley
  • Ray-Ban
  • Revo
  • Serengeti
  • Sexx Vision
  • Shields
  • Sun Tiger
  • Vuarnet

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Toilets: The Past and Future of the Flush

A Teen-designed App Could End Lonely School Lunches

Guy Who Set the Paper Airplane World Record Shows How It's Done

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement