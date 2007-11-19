The Leopard 1 Main Battle Tank was the first tank designed and built in post-World War II West Germany. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Leopard 1 Main Battle Tank was originally manufactured in Germany and later in Italy. In addition to West Germany, nine other countries have used this post-World War II tank. Find specifications for the Leopard 1 Main Battle Tank below.

Date of service: 1965

Country: Federal Republic of Germany

Type: Main Battle Tank

Dimensions: Length, 7.09 m (23.26 ft); width, 3.25 m (10.7ft); height, 2.6 m (8.5 ft)

Combat weight: 42,400 kg (46.7 tons), model 1A4

Engine: Daimler-Benz MTU MB 838CaM500 10-cylinder diesel

Armament: One 105mm 1/7 main gun; two 7.62mm NATO machine guns

Crew: 4

Speed: 64 km/h (40 mph)

Range: 600 km (372 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 1.15 m (3.8 ft)

