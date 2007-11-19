Leopard 1 Main Battle Tank Specifications
The Leopard 1 Main Battle Tank was originally manufactured in Germany and later in Italy. In addition to West Germany, nine other countries have used this post-World War II tank. Find specifications for the Leopard 1 Main Battle Tank below.
Date of service: 1965
Advertisement
Country: Federal Republic of Germany
Type: Main Battle Tank
Dimensions: Length, 7.09 m (23.26 ft); width, 3.25 m (10.7ft); height, 2.6 m (8.5 ft)
Combat weight: 42,400 kg (46.7 tons), model 1A4
Engine: Daimler-Benz MTU MB 838CaM500 10-cylinder diesel
Armament: One 105mm 1/7 main gun; two 7.62mm NATO machine guns
Crew: 4
Speed: 64 km/h (40 mph)
Range: 600 km (372 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 1.15 m (3.8 ft)