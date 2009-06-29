10 Ways to Trick Yourself Into Being Happy

Sheriff's deputies showing up to evict you from your foreclosed home? You need the portable happiness generator. Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

There are a lot of unhappy people trudging around these days. After all, the 21st century had a bit of a rough start. It began with the whole Y2K computer scare, followed shortly after by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Then, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq started. And then there's the global economic meltdown that's affected nearly every nation on the planet. Good times.

Yep, there are plenty of reasons for all of us to be unhappier than ever, but we continue to crave happiness. Luckily, we can actually whip up a bit of our own when our lives and surroundings are short on it. By creating happiness strategies, a term that University of California at Riverside psychology professor and happiness researcher Sonja Lyubomirsky came up with, we can instill happiness in ourselves.

In the spirit of good feelings all around, we did some digging and found 10 ways to drum up a little happiness of your own whenever and wherever you like.