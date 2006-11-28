How Hereditary Illnesses Work

Hereditary illnesses are sometimes passed down from parents to their children in much the same way as gene traits. For instance, blue-eyed parents will also have children with blue eyes. But diseases can prove much more subtle, as children might inherit the abnormal, dysfunctional genes of their parents even though previous generations never suffered from the symptoms of that disease. Even today children can be born with serious, chronic or even fatal illnesses. Parents must accept these challenges when they arise, seek support, and avoid blaming themselves.

Genetic Predispositions to Diseases Genes are bits of chemical information that determine our characteristics, by carrying hereditary traits from one generation to the next, including everything from eye color to diseases. Each genetic trait has two genes, which might be identical or might include one gene that is dominant and one that is recessive. For instance, the gene for brown eyes dominates the gene for blue eyes. Illnesses can also be passed down within a family, even if the carriers show none of the symptoms.

Genetic Diseases The risk of a genetic disease increases if both parents carry the dysfunctional, abnormal gene, even if they are nonsymptomatic carriers. The better known genetic disorders include sickle cell anemia, Tay-Sachs disease, and cystic fibrosis, which are more prevalent among certain demographic groups. Other diseases include Phenylketonuria, autosomal dominant disease, hemophilia, muscular dystrophy and may include conditions like cleft lip, spina bifida and Down syndrome.

Coping With a Child Who Has a Hereditary Illness Despite the security of modern medicine, some children still face serious, chronic and even fatal illnesses. It's important for parents to cope with these challenges. They need to confront and accept the diagnosis, and be honest with themselves and their other children about the realities of hereditary illnesses. They should keep the lines of communication open within the family, seek out support groups, and avoid bearing the guilt upon their own shoulders for the child's situation.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.