Will computers overtake humans in intellectual ability?

I'm torn on the subject of artificial intelligence. On the one hand, we live in an age of technological innovation and we're seeing enormous leaps in computational ability every year. On the other, thinking is hard. I suspect we'll have the hardware capable of supporting thought before we crack the software side of the problem. It's probably only a matter of time before machines are actually thinking in a way that's analogous to our own processes. But it's still hard for me to imagine.

