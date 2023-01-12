What Is the Area Formula for a Rectangle, a Triangle and a Circle?

" " Triangles are everywhere and knowing how to figure out a triangle's total area can come in handy. Dimaris/Shutterstock

The most common formula for triangle area, whether you're faced with the region enclosed in an isosceles triangle or an equilateral triangle, is calculated as: A = b × h / 2. Use this formula to find the area of a triangle by multiplying the length of the triangle's base (b) by its height (h), then dividing the product by 2. You can use any side of a triangle as its base.

There are other ways to calculate the area of the space inside a right triangle, or any triangle, depending on which measurements are given. If you know the lengths of two sides (a and b) and the angle between them (γ), you can use the area formula: A = a × b × sin(γ) / 2. If you know two angles (β and γ) and the side between them (a), apply the area formula: A = a² × sin(β) × sin(γ) / (2 × sin(β + γ)).

Advertisement

Lastly, if you know the lengths of all three sides (a, b and c), you can use the area formula: A = √( (a + b + c) × (-a + b + c) × (a - b + c) × (a + b - c) ) / 4.

Example: Triangle Area

A triangle with a base of 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) and a height of 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) would have an area of 7.5 inches (19 centimeters): A = 3 × 5 / 2 = 7.5.