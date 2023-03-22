Tornado Alley: Where the Worst Twisters Form in the U.S.

" " A devastating EF-4 tornado ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky, in December 2021, breaking all the "rules" we know about the storms. Flickr/State Farm

The tornado alley of the Great Plains, of course, isn't the only area that experiences tornadoes.

"Other portions of the United States outside of what is historically referred to as 'tornado alley' do experience significant, very powerful tornadoes with frequency, as well, such as the Southeastern U.S. (e.g., Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee)," Lazear says. "While tornado outbreaks are possible every month of the year in the United States, they are more likely in the Southern part of tornado alley in late winter and early spring, with tornado season migrating northward into the Northern Plains by mid-summer."

But because tornadoes happen in so many places across the map, the traditional concept of tornado alley isn't universally embraced by meteorologists. Some now even reject the term. As Furtado explains, tornadoes occur when the right conditions exist, not because of the location of the thunderstorm.

"Meteorologists predict severe weather and tornadic activity based on the ingredients present (e.g., (1) warm, moist and unstable air, and (2) large changes in wind speed and direction with height), not based on a defined climatology," Furtado says.

But there are indications that the boundaries of tornado alley may be shifting. According to 2023 research by Northern Illinois University, supercell storms have taken an eastward shift targeting areas like eastern Arkansas.

"Over the past couple of decades, we have seen a clear increase in tornado frequency further eastward into the Mississippi River Valley," Furtado says. "This means that new populations are increasingly becoming vulnerable to tornadic activity. This shift has been characterized as a 'shift' in tornado alley."

This new tornado alley is often referred to as Dixie alley and it includes, roughly, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia. Visibility here is worse, as tornadoes are often wrapped in rain or hidden by trees and hills. And there's really no specific tornado season.

But another study from Dr. Harold Brooks, a senior scientist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma, found that doesn't mean tornado alley is moving east.

Why? Because the formation of tornadoes is linked with the potential for thunderstorms, and they found there are simply more chances for thunderstorms in Dixie alley today than there are around tornado alley. Why? Climate change.

While the relationship between tornadoes and climate change isn't completely understood, studies have found that conditions that produce the most severe thunderstorms from which tornadoes can form are likely to be found more often as the planet warms.

" " Dixie alley includes many Southern states where tornadoes are becoming more common. Wikimedia/(CC BY-SA 4.0)

Now That's Interesting What may have been the earliest written report of a tornado sighting in what is now the U.S. dates back to July 1643, when then-Massachusetts Gov. John Winthrop observed a sudden powerful wind that whipped up dust, lifted his meeting house and knocked down a tree that killed a nearby onlooker, according to the NOAA.